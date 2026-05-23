Jared McCain’s Game 3 Puts 76ers’ Controversial Trade on Blast

After Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the Philadelphia 76ers have to be feeling bad about the Jared McCain trade yet again.

Just months after Daryl Morey’s infamous “sold high” quote regarding McCain, the Sixers had to watch their former first-round pick dominate off the bench in a critical 123-108 win over the Spurs.

In 27 minutes of action, McCain went 10-21 from the field. While he struggled with his three-point shot (2-10 from deep), the second-year guard still produced 24 points. He finished the game with a plus-28.

The NBA World Reacts From A Sixers Perspective

Barstool Sports poked fun at Morey’s quote: Gotta wonder if Daryl Morey is still quite confident he sold high on Jared McCain.

There was a moment during the third quarter when McCain went straight at Victor Wembanyama in the paint, made a bucket over him, and then flexed. As expected, it went viral, considering the size difference between McCain and Wemby.

Rachel Nichols has some thoughts: Every time anyone talks about Jared McCain, all I can hear in my head is Daryl Morey saying “quite confident we’re selling high.” Just the most yikes of yikeses.

Robert Griffin III issued a reminder: Never forget that Daryl Morey traded Jared McCain to OKC and got absolutely no one in return.

That’s right. The Sixers made a pre-deadline trade with the Thunder, and Philadelphia didn’t get any player in return.

Despite viewing themselves in a win-now light, and the star center Joel Embiid urging the front office to make a notable addition, the Sixers simply subtracted. The main returning asset was a first-round pick that finished deeper than where McCain was drafted in 2024.

igwt097 on X hopes McCain gets another revenge opportunity: I pray McCain gets the chance to call out Morey if OKC gets the parade.

Brandon Rahbar calls for Morey’s job… Again: This Jared McCain game is going to get Daryl Morey fired again.

The Mistake Is Obvious

Daryl Morey didn’t get fired due to the Jared McCain trade, but the outcome surely didn’t help the former President of Basketball Operations’ case.

The 76ers managed to make the playoffs as the seventh seed and advanced to round two after taking down the Boston Celtics in upset fashion. That round saved Morey for just four more games.

After the 76ers were swept by the New York Knicks in round two, Morey was let go. Years of failing to build a roster that could get over the hump led to the decision. The McCain situation just makes matters worse.