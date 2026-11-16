LeBron James passed Jason Kidd on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard Sunday. A day later, the Hall of Fame point guard offered a heartfelt response to the man who had just moved ahead of him.

Kidd congratulated the Philadelphia 76ers star Monday after James recorded his 12,092nd career assist during Sunday’s 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Rather than lament losing his place among the league’s three leading passers, Kidd celebrated James’ achievement and the friendship they have built over nearly two decades.

“Congrats to @KingJames on passing me on the all-time assists list,” Kidd wrote on X.

“I’m all for it. That means guys are making shots. He’s put in the work to set all those shots up. Proud to have been there for some of it.

“Keep it going.”

The message came after James described Kidd as a dear friend during his own emotional reflection on the milestone.

Jason Kidd Congratulates LeBron James After Historic Assist

James finished Sunday’s victory with 15 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

He entered the game needing 11 assists to surpass Kidd’s career total of 12,091.

The record-breaking pass came with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter when James found rookie VJ Edgecombe cutting toward the basket for a layup.

The assist moved James into third place in NBA history, trailing only John Stockton and Chris Paul.

But the moment carried additional significance because of his relationship with Kidd.

The two were teammates on the United States men’s basketball team that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Kidd later served as a Lakers assistant coach during James’ tenure in Los Angeles, helping the franchise capture the 2020 NBA championship.

The former Dallas Mavericks coach has experienced James’ basketball brilliance from several perspectives.

His congratulatory message reflected that shared history.

LeBron James Calls Jason Kidd a Dear Friend

Speaking after Sunday’s victory, James acknowledged how much the achievement meant to him.

“I mean, obviously, it’s super humbling,” James told reporters.

“It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me.”

James explained that his passing has always been rooted in finding teammates at the right moment.

He emphasized the importance of delivering the ball accurately and creating scoring opportunities for others.

The 41-year-old also expressed appreciation for joining some of basketball’s greatest playmakers on the career leaderboard.

He described Kidd as a dear friend and called the accomplishment special.

James’ comments offered a glimpse into how he views a career defined by far more than scoring.

Although he is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, his passing has remained one of his most enduring strengths.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse praised James’ court vision and anticipation following Sunday’s victory, noting his ability to recognize openings before they develop.

James’ latest milestone also came during Philadelphia’s impressive 11-3 start.

While his scoring has declined from his prime, his playmaking continues to influence winning.

Kidd understands that better than most.

He helped coach James to a championship and watched him build one of basketball’s most extraordinary careers.

Now, the former point guard has surrendered his place on the assists leaderboard to a friend.

And judging by his message, he couldn’t be happier about it.