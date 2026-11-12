A revenge game didn’t come to life for Jaylen Brown, who faced the Boston Celtics as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time on November 10.

The star forward played just 25 minutes of action, which was less than any of the other members of the starting five.

A lack of playing time and aggressiveness can be blamed on the early foul trouble that Brown was in.

Jaylen Brown Assigns Blame For Struggles In 76ers-Celtics Game

“I got into some early foul trouble,” Brown told reporters. “No excuse. We got outplayed tonight. They shot the hell out of the ball. Got to give them credit.”

The Sixers typically see Brown put together an impressive two-way performance, which includes around 20 points of scoring.

When it comes to scoring, Brown is second behind Tyrese Maxey on the team this season. On Tuesday night, Brown trailed several players in that category.

Brown shot 4-for-9 from the field, and made just one of his threes. Four of his points came from the charity stripe.

The veteran forward finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. He picked up two of his four fouls early. Brown was a team-leading -27 on the court in his first action against his former team this year.

The Celtics Shoot The Lights Out

Boston lives and dies by the three-ball. The 76ers know that well.

When shots aren’t falling for the Celtics, the Sixers found out that they struggle to gain a rhythm playing any other way. They learned that much in the playoffs last season.

However, when shots are falling, they are a lethal ball club. Tuesday’s Celtics were unstoppable. They made double the threes that the Sixers did. Boston jumped into the Eastern Conference’s first seed with a 123-101 win over Brown and the 76ers.

Early foul trouble for No. 7 himself and allowing highly efficient shooting were to blame for Philly’s loss, in the eyes of Brown.