Jaylen Brown Sends Clear Tacko Fall Message To 76ers’ Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia 76ers are lacking depth at the big man position. They knew that heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

As time goes on, it’s hard to overlook. That’s why the veteran forward Jaylen Brown sent a clear message to Nick Nurse and the 76ers’ coaching staff on Thursday night, following Philly’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

“We need some more tall people. It’d be great to see Tacko get an opportunity,” Jaylen Brown said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

So far, Fall has seen the court just twice. He doesn’t have more than five minutes of action this season, as his only opportunities have come during garbage time.

The 76ers Are Hurting At Center

Before training camp, the 76ers had Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, and Johni Broome on board. The sophomore Broome was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, the 76ers lost Hukporti during their first few minutes of the preseason. Once Hukporti went down, it gave Fall an advantage. Being the only Exhibit 10 player trying out, the Sixers signed him to a two-way deal.

A few weeks into the regular season, the 76ers lost Adem Bona to an injury. He missed his fourth game on Thursday and won’t be re-evaluated again until next week.

While the Sixers are getting quality center minutes out of Jabari Walker, he only gives them a smaller look. Tacko Fall fits the part of a true backup big, but the 76ers haven’t given him a chance to showcase himself just yet.

Clearly, Jaylen Brown wants to see that change.