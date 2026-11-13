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Jaylen Brown Sends Clear Tacko Fall Message To 76ers’ Nick Nurse

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Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown
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One NBA insider shot down the notion that Jaylen Brown requested a trade off the Celtics this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are lacking depth at the big man position. They knew that heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

As time goes on, it’s hard to overlook. That’s why the veteran forward Jaylen Brown sent a clear message to Nick Nurse and the 76ers’ coaching staff on Thursday night, following Philly’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the baskeduring the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“We need some more tall people. It’d be great to see Tacko get an opportunity,” Jaylen Brown said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

So far, Fall has seen the court just twice. He doesn’t have more than five minutes of action this season, as his only opportunities have come during garbage time.

The 76ers Are Hurting At Center

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before training camp, the 76ers had Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, and Johni Broome on board. The sophomore Broome was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, the 76ers lost Hukporti during their first few minutes of the preseason. Once Hukporti went down, it gave Fall an advantage. Being the only Exhibit 10 player trying out, the Sixers signed him to a two-way deal.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22:Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A few weeks into the regular season, the 76ers lost Adem Bona to an injury. He missed his fourth game on Thursday and won’t be re-evaluated again until next week.

While the Sixers are getting quality center minutes out of Jabari Walker, he only gives them a smaller look. Tacko Fall fits the part of a true backup big, but the 76ers haven’t given him a chance to showcase himself just yet.

Clearly, Jaylen Brown wants to see that change.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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