PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 123-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
In the days leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum was well aware of the fact that Jaylen Brown didn’t want to communicate before the game on Tuesday night.
The former Celtics star told the media that there was nothing to talk about. Brown’s lack of interest in connecting with Tatum was clear once again just moments before the Sixers and the Celtics tipped off.
Although Tatum made his way over to Brown while making his rounds before the game started, the Celtics’ forward put his arm around his former teammate.
Brown maintained a straight face, didn’t look Tatum’s way, and didn’t react. As expected, Brown was asked about the moment after the game.
Jaylen Brown Gets Honest On Snubbing Jayson Tatum After 76ers-Celtics
“I’m just focused on coming out and doing what’s best for my team,” Brown told reporters. “Everything else was just, to be honest, I wasn’t paying attention.”
Brown pivoted and praised Tatum for his performance, and gave his entire team credit overall: “Credit to Jayson, he played well tonight. Credit to the Celtics. They executed, and they shot the hell out of the ball, and they were the better team tonight,” he finished.
Tatum checked in for 32 minutes. The star forward produced 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
Meanwhile, Brown struggled in the first meeting against his former team. In 26 minutes, Brown shot 4-for-9 from the field to produce 13 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.
The Celtics defeated the Sixers 123-101. The Sixers and the Celtics won’t meet again until the 76ers pay a visit to Boston on January 21.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
In the days leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum was well aware of the fact that Jaylen Brown didn’t want to communicate before the game on Tuesday night. The former Celtics star told the media that there was nothing to talk about. Brown’s lack of interest in connecting […]