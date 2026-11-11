In the days leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum was well aware of the fact that Jaylen Brown didn’t want to communicate before the game on Tuesday night.

The former Celtics star told the media that there was nothing to talk about. Brown’s lack of interest in connecting with Tatum was clear once again just moments before the Sixers and the Celtics tipped off.

Although Tatum made his way over to Brown while making his rounds before the game started, the Celtics’ forward put his arm around his former teammate.

Brown maintained a straight face, didn’t look Tatum’s way, and didn’t react. As expected, Brown was asked about the moment after the game.

Jaylen Brown Gets Honest On Snubbing Jayson Tatum After 76ers-Celtics

“I’m just focused on coming out and doing what’s best for my team,” Brown told reporters. “Everything else was just, to be honest, I wasn’t paying attention.”

Brown pivoted and praised Tatum for his performance, and gave his entire team credit overall: “Credit to Jayson, he played well tonight. Credit to the Celtics. They executed, and they shot the hell out of the ball, and they were the better team tonight,” he finished.

Tatum checked in for 32 minutes. The star forward produced 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Brown struggled in the first meeting against his former team. In 26 minutes, Brown shot 4-for-9 from the field to produce 13 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

The Celtics defeated the Sixers 123-101. The Sixers and the Celtics won’t meet again until the 76ers pay a visit to Boston on January 21.