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Philadelphia 76ers Make Jaylen Brown Hype Video For Number Reveal

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Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics
Getty
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers officially acquired Jaylen Brown on Monday, July 6.

With the league’s moratorium officially lifted, the Sixers were able to finalize trades and free agency signings.

Jaylen Brown is on the roster, and the Sixers welcomed him with a hype-up video to reveal his official jersey number for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers Make Jaylen Brown Hype Video For Number Reveal

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics embrace after the 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-100 in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As revealed in the video, Jaylen Brown will wear No. 7. The number was last worn by Kyle Lowry for the past few seasons.

The 29-year-old forward spent the first decade of his NBA career viewing the Sixers as an Atlantic Division rival.

Now, he’s suiting up for them after a shocking blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket past Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following an impressive MVP-caliber season with the Celtics in 2025-2026, Brown and Boston went down in disappointing fashion during the playoffs.

The Celtics lost in the first round of the postseason.

Game 7 between the Sixers and the Celtics turned out to be the final time that Boston would have Brown on the roster.

On July 1, the Sixers and the Celtics agreed to swap Brown for Paul George. In addition to sending out George, the Sixers sent out two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Career

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 24: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 108-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Coming out of California, Brown was the third-overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft.

While he had a quiet rookie effort, Brown became a full-time starter by the second year of his career. In year four, he became a 20-plus-point scorer, and he’s been one ever since.

With 674 games in the bag, Brown averaged 20.0 points for the Celtics throughout his career. He shot 47.8% from the field and hit 35.8% of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Brown produced averages of 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Brown leaves Boston as an NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA All-Star, and two-time All-NBA member.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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