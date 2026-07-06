The Philadelphia 76ers officially acquired Jaylen Brown on Monday, July 6.

With the league’s moratorium officially lifted, the Sixers were able to finalize trades and free agency signings.

Jaylen Brown is on the roster, and the Sixers welcomed him with a hype-up video to reveal his official jersey number for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers Make Jaylen Brown Hype Video For Number Reveal

As revealed in the video, Jaylen Brown will wear No. 7. The number was last worn by Kyle Lowry for the past few seasons.

The 29-year-old forward spent the first decade of his NBA career viewing the Sixers as an Atlantic Division rival.

Now, he’s suiting up for them after a shocking blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Following an impressive MVP-caliber season with the Celtics in 2025-2026, Brown and Boston went down in disappointing fashion during the playoffs.

The Celtics lost in the first round of the postseason.

Game 7 between the Sixers and the Celtics turned out to be the final time that Boston would have Brown on the roster.

On July 1, the Sixers and the Celtics agreed to swap Brown for Paul George. In addition to sending out George, the Sixers sent out two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Career

Coming out of California, Brown was the third-overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft.

While he had a quiet rookie effort, Brown became a full-time starter by the second year of his career. In year four, he became a 20-plus-point scorer, and he’s been one ever since.

With 674 games in the bag, Brown averaged 20.0 points for the Celtics throughout his career. He shot 47.8% from the field and hit 35.8% of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Brown produced averages of 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Brown leaves Boston as an NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA All-Star, and two-time All-NBA member.