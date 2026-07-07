hEver since Jaylen Brown was traded away to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Boston Celtics, there have been quite a few follow-up reports painting Brown in a negative light after his decade-long run in Boston.

That’s something that doesn’t sit right with the former NBA veteran Austin Rivers–and apparently–LeBron James as well.

Jaylen Brown Gets Support From LeBron James After Negative NBA Rumors

Austin Rivers went on a lengthy social media rant to call out the narrative surrounding Brown over the past week.

LeBron James reposted the rant on his Instagram story and stated: “Put a fkn name on it!”

“I’ve seen so much negativity going Jaylen Brown’s way. I’m not saying he’s the most politically correct. I’m not saying his intelligence is easy to manage on a day-to-day basis, but he’s done nothing wrong,” Rivers stated.

“The fact is, my man just works hard. Yeah, he has a stream and he’s outspoken and that can ruffle feathers or scare teams for whatever reason, from what I’m hearing, but the only thing that really matters is that the guy shows up and plays.”

There was a long list of “dirty laundry” aired out post-trade.

Brown was accused of lacking actual impact on the court, and going off-script in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. It was also suggested that Brown wanted to be focal point of a team as the 1A star, after spending most of the 2025-2026 NBA season playing without Jayson Tatum.

In addition, Brown’s online streams were also mentioned as a distraction as well.

“Ya’ll got a bunch of twerps in the NBA that I watch that do everything right. They don’t talk, their quiet, their easy to manage, but they can’t ball for anything,” Rivers added.

“I’ll take the guy who shows up and hoops. You can speak on your stream and say all you want, if you’re going to work and play like Jaylen Brown does, I’ll take it. The guy busts his ass off. He’s one of the first in the practice facility and one of the last to leave, he’s always in shape, he’s always playing.”

Jaylen Brown Gets A Fresh Start

The Sixers officially acquired the 29-year-old star forward on July 6.

The trade package was centered on Paul George and draft compensation. The Sixers cut ties with George after two seasons, and picked up Jaylen Brown, who still has multiple years left on his contract.

Last year, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics. He shot 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

The Sixers made a splash by acquiring Brown around the start of free agency. Now, they are working on adding LeBron James, who became a free agent. Showing support for Brown doesn’t signal LeBron is Philly-bound, but it’s just another positive sign as the Sixers work on adding him to the roster.