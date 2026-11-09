Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are finally going to get the chance to meet for the first time since making their blockbuster swap of Paul George for Jaylen Brown.

George left the Sixers’ organization with little drama. Having spent just two seasons with the Sixers, not a lot of memories were made.

Jaylen Brown’s situation was different. He was drafted by the Celtics and spent 10 years with the team. He won a championship as a co-star with Jayson Tatum.

Since the two split over the trade, Brown and Tatum’s relationship has been rocky at best. Over the offseason, Brown revealed that the two didn’t speak at all. When asked if they would break that silence on Tuesday night, Brown made it clear that he isn’t interested.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters in Chicago on Sunday. “I mean, he’s on his side. I’m on my side. We’re playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win. So, it’s nothing to talk about. Check the ball up.”

Jayson Tatum Delivers Direct Reaction To 76ers’ Jaylen Brown

Similar to the Sixers, the Boston Celtics wrapped up a matchup on Sunday on the road, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reporters had an opportunity to ask Tatum about the upcoming matchup and specifically mentioned Brown’s comments to the star forward.

The initial thoughts on the Sixers-Celtics game from Tatum, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning: “It’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs Sixers. In the words of Brad Stevens, they all count as one.”

As far as a direct reaction to Brown goes: “I’m not able to tell the future. I just know it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers,” Tatum said. “I’m just focused on the game on Tuesday. Get through that, game on Wednesday.”

Tatum made it very clear last month that he wasn’t interested in continuing to go back and forth with Brown through the media. Both players understand the circumstances and have addressed the situation on numerous occasions.

Until Tuesday’s game is out of the way, they’ll continue to field those questions.