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Jayson Tatum Delivers Direct Reaction To 76ers’ Jaylen Brown

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Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 talks with Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are finally going to get the chance to meet for the first time since making their blockbuster swap of Paul George for Jaylen Brown.

George left the Sixers’ organization with little drama. Having spent just two seasons with the Sixers, not a lot of memories were made.

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on October 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Nets 125-124 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown’s situation was different. He was drafted by the Celtics and spent 10 years with the team. He won a championship as a co-star with Jayson Tatum.

Since the two split over the trade, Brown and Tatum’s relationship has been rocky at best. Over the offseason, Brown revealed that the two didn’t speak at all. When asked if they would break that silence on Tuesday night, Brown made it clear that he isn’t interested.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters in Chicago on Sunday. “I mean, he’s on his side. I’m on my side. We’re playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win. So, it’s nothing to talk about. Check the ball up.”

Jayson Tatum Delivers Direct Reaction To 76ers’ Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 06: Royce O’Neale #00 of the Charlotte Hornets guards Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in the second half during their game at Spectrum Center on November 06, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Similar to the Sixers, the Boston Celtics wrapped up a matchup on Sunday on the road, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reporters had an opportunity to ask Tatum about the upcoming matchup and specifically mentioned Brown’s comments to the star forward.

The initial thoughts on the Sixers-Celtics game from Tatum, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning: “It’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs Sixers. In the words of Brad Stevens, they all count as one.”

As far as a direct reaction to Brown goes: “I’m not able to tell the future. I just know it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers,” Tatum said. “I’m just focused on the game on Tuesday. Get through that, game on Wednesday.”

Tatum made it very clear last month that he wasn’t interested in continuing to go back and forth with Brown through the media. Both players understand the circumstances and have addressed the situation on numerous occasions.

Until Tuesday’s game is out of the way, they’ll continue to field those questions.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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