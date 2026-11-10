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Jayson Tatum’s Mindset vs 76ers Revealed By Celtics Star Paul George

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on November 02, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

For the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to go head-to-head with the Boston Celtics.

While Sixers-Celtics is always a rivalry with added juice no matter the time of year, the November 10 matchup is slightly more charged.

Over the summer, the 76ers and the Celtics struck a deal. Boston acquired Paul George, while the 76ers picked up Jaylen Brown.

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While George can feel relaxed going into Tuesday’s action, Brown and Jayson Tatum, are in a different situation. All offseason long–heading into Tuesday’s game–it’s clear that Tatum and Brown are not on great terms.

All things considered, Paul George was asked about Tatum’s mood heading into the big game.

Jayson Tatum’s Mindset vs 76ers Revealed By Celtics Star Paul George

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on October 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Nets 125-124 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“JT is locked in. He’s as professional as they come preparing for a game,” George said on Tuesday morning at shoortaround.

“He’s been playing at an MVP level. I think he’s looking at it is another game on the schedule. Obviously, there’s a lot of noise surrounding it that, hopefully, he’s not lost in. It’s our job to support him through it and make sure his focus is where it needs to be to come out here and have a chance to play a really good team, and continue to add to his MVP resume this season.”

George and Tatum have clicked so far in Boston. Tatum is back to being the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Celtics, while George has fully embraced his role as robin.

Meanwhile, Brown entered the situation with the Sixers, understanding that he had to make a sacrifice at times, considering the team is stacked with high-usage stars.

In nine games this season, Tatum has posted averages of 27.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.0 rebounds. George has put up 20.4 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game.

On the Sixers, Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while shooting 39.2% from three.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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