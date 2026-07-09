Just a few months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers viewed Jaylen Brown as a bitter rival. In 2026-2027, he will be teammates with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, battling stars like Jayson Tatum.

After spending a decade with the Boston Celtics, Brown is no longer Tatum’s co-star.

Recently, the star forward revealed his honest reaction to the big change in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Jayson Tatum’s Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

“To be honest, weird. It’s weird,” Tatum said, according to Celtics Blog. “You play on a team with a guy for nine years. I was fortunate enough to go to the finals with him twice, and win a championship, and push each other to be the players that we are today.”

Tatum went into the business side of the game, noting that could be the downside of playing in a league like the NBA.

Despite the Celtics investing hundreds of millions of dollars into Brown, they ultimately decided that they needed to move on.

“Moments like this, where you just kind of feel like you’re going to be on the team with somebody, because that’s all you know, and then it’s just like, one day you find out that they’re no longer on your team anymore,” Tatum continued.

“We’re all humans. We feel all those emotions. Going into the facility, and knowing that you have different teammates, and somebody that you’ve been to war with, essentially, is on a different team, it’s tough.”

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Run Ends

With 10 years in the bag, Brown has 674 games under his belt during the regular season.

Amid his run with the team, Brown averaged 20.0 points (35.8% 3PT), 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He made the All-Star Game five times and holds multiple All-NBA nods.

Brown contributed to nine different playoff runs, averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists since he became a full-time starter in 2017.

The veteran forward was the NBA Finals MVP in 2024.

Now, the Sixers will get a chance to benefit from Brown’s value, while the Celtics navigate through a Paul George era.