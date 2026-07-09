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Philadelphia 76ers Get Jayson Tatum’s Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Just a few months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers viewed Jaylen Brown as a bitter rival. In 2026-2027, he will be teammates with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, battling stars like Jayson Tatum.

After spending a decade with the Boston Celtics, Brown is no longer Tatum’s co-star.

Recently, the star forward revealed his honest reaction to the big change in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Jayson Tatum’s Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“To be honest, weird. It’s weird,” Tatum said, according to Celtics Blog. “You play on a team with a guy for nine years. I was fortunate enough to go to the finals with him twice, and win a championship, and push each other to be the players that we are today.”

Tatum went into the business side of the game, noting that could be the downside of playing in a league like the NBA.

Despite the Celtics investing hundreds of millions of dollars into Brown, they ultimately decided that they needed to move on.

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Moments like this, where you just kind of feel like you’re going to be on the team with somebody, because that’s all you know, and then it’s just like, one day you find out that they’re no longer on your team anymore,” Tatum continued.

“We’re all humans. We feel all those emotions. Going into the facility, and knowing that you have different teammates, and somebody that you’ve been to war with, essentially, is on a different team, it’s tough.”

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Run Ends

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With 10 years in the bag, Brown has 674 games under his belt during the regular season.

Amid his run with the team, Brown averaged 20.0 points (35.8% 3PT), 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He made the All-Star Game five times and holds multiple All-NBA nods.

Brown contributed to nine different playoff runs, averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists since he became a full-time starter in 2017.

The veteran forward was the NBA Finals MVP in 2024.

Now, the Sixers will get a chance to benefit from Brown’s value, while the Celtics navigate through a Paul George era.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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