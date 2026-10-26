Ex-Teammate Details When Animosity Began Between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been adamant that he holds no ill will for his former teammate, but for Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown, the gloves are off.

The All-Star forwards both spoke to reporters this week about their friendship, or lack thereof, and sang different tunes.

Tatum told reporters that he has nothing against Brown and that he wishes more spotlight was cast on their achievements rather than the rumored rift between the two.

“I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him,” Tatum told reporters. “I think the frustrating part is that since he is not on the Celtics anymore, the narrative has not been enough about what we accomplished. All the games we won, winning the championship. How we’ve grown together.

Tatum added, “We’re too old to have our relationship discussed on the internet.”

Brown, however, did little to combat the rumors that he and Tatum are at odds.

“There’s no beef,” Brown said of his relationship with Tatum. “Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We’ve accomplished some great things. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s got a great PR team. It’s no beef, but it might be a little lamb chop. And some gravy. He should stay ready at all times.”

Brown and Tatum spent nine seasons together in Boston and won a championship together in 2024.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague played alongside the All-Star duo during the 2020-21 season and got a firsthand look at their relationship dynamic.

During the Oct. 26 episode of his Club 520 podcast, Teague detailed the root of the animosity between the NBA champions.

“When I was there with the Celtics, there was always some tension. It wasn’t bad tension. It was competitive tension,” Teague began. “JB was the No. 3 pick, JT came the next year as the No. 3 pick. [Tatum] started immediately and [Brown] had to work for his [starting role]. There was just a little competitive beef, like, ‘Oh, they think he’s better than me.'”

Teague added that, after his stellar regular season campaign last season with Tatum sidelined, Brown wants to be held in the same superstar regard as his former teammate.

“JB had his time last year when [Tatum] was out. He showed what he could do, that he was an elite player. So now, [Brown] is like, I wanna be in those same conversations they put your name in.”

Teague said of Brown’s perspective, “There’s no beef off the court…. But on the court, they need to know that I’m just as good as you or I’m better.”

In August, Brown dropped an interesting quote on his mindset entering the season.

“My mentality is to kill,” Brown said, adding, “I want blood… I feel like people don’t understand. There’s so much politics behind closed doors… But it is what it is, and that motivates me even more.”

If his recent comments are any indication, his bloodlust could spell trouble for Tatum and the Boston Celtics this season.