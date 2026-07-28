76ers’ Joel Embiid Gets Major Shaq Prediction: “You Heard It Here First”

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has guaranteed that Joel Embiid would surpass Nikola Jokic as the best big man in the league during the 2026-27 season, predicting a major bounce-back season for the star big man.

That’s definitely a bold prediction to make about an injury-prone player who has failed to play more than 39 games since his MVP season in 2022-23. Over the last three seasons, Embiid has played only 96 of the Sixers’ 246 games due to various injuries.

“For Joel, it’s time for him to step up,” Shaq told the “Stephen A. Smith Show” on Monday, while analyzing the Sixers’ productive offseason that saw them add two perennial All-Stars in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

Shaq says Joel Embiid will be the best big man in the NBA this season: “Joel Embiid is going to dominate this year. You heard it here first. Joel Embiid will be the best big man in the league. He’s passing up the Joker this year.” (Via @stephenasmith) https://t.co/UnhoYknTa2 pic.twitter.com/OVvfxOMAQF — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 27, 2026

Joel Embiid: Best Big Man in the NBA?

“I tell you what, I’m calling it out now. He’s going to be healthy this year. Joel Embiid is going to dominate this year,” Shaq said of the Sixers big man.

“You heard it here first. Joel Embiid will be the best big man in the league. He’s passing up the Joker this year. He’s going to work this year.”

There have been several encouraging reports about Embiid’s health entering the 2026-27 season. Unlike the last two years, Embiid hasn’t been forced to undergo offseason surgery after he finished last season relatively healthy. While he missed the early part of the Boston Celtics series with appendicitis, he played nearly the entire four-game series against the New York Knicks, sitting out only Game 2 with a right ankle sprain.

76ers, Joel Embiid in Good Spirits

According to Rich Paul, Embiid’s improving health played a key role in LeBron James choosing to sign with the 76ers.

“From my understanding, Embiid is doing a hell of a job this summer,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “It’s the first summer he’s actually been healthy. Not having some type of surgery over the summer, which is always good.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted that while James was initially concerned about Embiid’s health, they had a reassuring conversation during his free-agency period.

“James has long admired Embiid’s talent and basketball IQ, sources close to him said. But like many in the league, he had questions about Embiid’s durability,” she wrote.

“Embiid had extensive and meaningful conversations with James during the recruiting process…. Only James and Embiid know exactly what was said during their conversations this month, but clearly Embiid said the right things when it came to his health and how they’ll both manage the pressure that comes with forming a superteam,” added the NBA insider.

Although he played only 38 games last season, Embiid posted his usual numbers of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks on efficient 49% shooting, proving that he’s still a dominant force on the basketball court when healthy.