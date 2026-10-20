Hi, Subscriber

Joel Embiid’s Backup Situation For 76ers-Knicks Looks Shaky

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joel Embiid
Getty
Philadelphia 76ers president revealed that Joel Embiid is not scheduled for any surgeries this offseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to open the 2026-2027 NBA season on Tuesday night with a matchup on the road against the New York Knicks.

Heading into the opener, the Sixers’ center position is already in a tough state. While Joel Embiid is surprisingly healthy heading into the new year, his duo of backups heading into training camp are not.

Ariel Hukporti went out during the first half of his first preseason game with the team. A non-contact injury turned out to be a torn Achilles. As expected, the ex-Knicks center will miss the entire 2026-2027 season, shutting down any chance of him having a debut with the 76ers unless he’s re-signed.

Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Russell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings steals the ball from Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on March 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Naturally, the 76ers will look to Adem Bona to begin the season as the backup, but his situation is slightly complicated as well. The Sixers listed the backup big man as questionable on the injury report.

That injury designation comes after Bona missed the entire preseason, and most of training camp with a foot injury that he suffered weeks before the team opened camp.

Sixers Set Adem Bona’s Questionable Status

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: Cormac Ryan #30 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes in for a layup against Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old big man isn’t much of a question mark for the Sixers at this stage of his career.

While the 76ers want to see improvements from the young veteran, at least they know he is able to do a serviceable job when he’s called on.

During his rookie season, Bona played on a tanking 76ers team. In 58 games, he saw the court for 15.6 minutes per outing. During that time, Bona averaged 5.8 points. 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

In his sophomore effort, Bona played in 71 games with an average of 17.4 minutes of playing time. The young veteran posted averages of 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, along with 1.2 blocks per game.

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 14: Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Sixers were more competitive in 2025-2026, and even had a playoff run, which gave Bona 10 games of action, including three starts. He can hold his own, but the 76ers aren’t sure if he’ll be healthy enough to begin the season right away.

If Bona can’t get the nod to go, the 76ers will have to rely on some small-ball action. LeBron James, Dean Wade, and Jabari Walker were tabbed as options to play center behind Joel Embiid at times this season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments