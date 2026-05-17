Joel Embiid Encouraged to Make Major Move to Shake Up 76ers

When it comes to Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are still committed to the center for quite a while.

Years before the Sixers cut ties with Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations signed Embiid to a three-year max extension. Embiid will make nearly $190 million over the next three seasons.

While the Sixers could move Embiid via trade, nothing has suggested that either party wants to see that scenario come to life. However, the former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins encourages Embiid to try something new.

Joel Embiid Encouraged to Make Big Move to Shake Up 76ers

“It’s time for them to part ways, a mutual thing. I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go see what another organization has to offer,” Perkins said.

“I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go witness and see what another medical staff is like. Maybe under somebody else, maybe their medical staff might be better than the 76ers’ medical staff. We’ve seen a lot of stories where guys left certain organizations, and all of a sudden you’re like, who the [expletive] is that?”

Are There Chances of An Embiid-Related Move Getting Made

The 76ers’ medical staff has received plenty of criticism over the years, and a lot of that had to do with Embiid’s injury struggles. Perkins seems to suggest that Embiid’s setbacks might be a result of a poor medical staff.

The veteran center typically tends to describe his setbacks as freak accidents.

Either way, Perkins’ opinion will be a popular one this summer. With the Sixers failing to get past the second round once again, and Joel Embiid dealing with numerous setbacks throughout the year, including the playoffs, when it matters the most, the idea of hitting the reset button will be suggested.

No direction can be guaranteed until the Sixers name a new front office leader. But for the time being, it’s logical to assume Embiid won’t be requesting any trades–and the Sixers won’t be putting out any feelers.