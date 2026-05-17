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Joel Embiid Encouraged to Make Major Move to Shake Up 76ers

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Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
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Joel Embiid's injury status for the 76ers beyond Game 2 is reportedly uncertain

When it comes to Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are still committed to the center for quite a while.

Years before the Sixers cut ties with Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations signed Embiid to a three-year max extension. Embiid will make nearly $190 million over the next three seasons.

While the Sixers could move Embiid via trade, nothing has suggested that either party wants to see that scenario come to life. However, the former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins encourages Embiid to try something new.

Joel Embiid Encouraged to Make Big Move to Shake Up 76ers

Joel Embiid

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“It’s time for them to part ways, a mutual thing. I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go see what another organization has to offer,” Perkins said.

“I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go witness and see what another medical staff is like. Maybe under somebody else, maybe their medical staff might be better than the 76ers’ medical staff. We’ve seen a lot of stories where guys left certain organizations, and all of a sudden you’re like, who the [expletive] is that?”

Are There Chances of An Embiid-Related Move Getting Made

The 76ers’ medical staff has received plenty of criticism over the years, and a lot of that had to do with Embiid’s injury struggles. Perkins seems to suggest that Embiid’s setbacks might be a result of a poor medical staff.

The veteran center typically tends to describe his setbacks as freak accidents.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Either way, Perkins’ opinion will be a popular one this summer. With the Sixers failing to get past the second round once again, and Joel Embiid dealing with numerous setbacks throughout the year, including the playoffs, when it matters the most, the idea of hitting the reset button will be suggested.

No direction can be guaranteed until the Sixers name a new front office leader. But for the time being, it’s logical to assume Embiid won’t be requesting any trades–and the Sixers won’t be putting out any feelers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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