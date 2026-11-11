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Joel Embiid Gets Good News After Injury Scare vs Celtics

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Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia 76ers closed out the first half of action against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night (November 10), the Sixers had an injury scare in the final seconds.

The team’s star center Joel Embiid went up for a layup in transition, which he missed. As the big man landed, his right foot slipped, which caused him to lose his footing and crash to the ground. On his way down, his left foot planted, which caused him to tweak his ankle.

Embiid rolled over in pain for a moment. While he did get up and ran back to the other end of the floor to get on defense, he was clearly hobbled. The second quarter ended just seconds after. Embiid limped back to the locker room for halftime.

The good news is that Embiid returned to start the second half. Right away, the big man broke his shooting slump by nailing a three.

Joel Embiid’s Struggles vs Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Sixers rolled out Embiid for 17 minutes during the first half.

The star center struggled with his shooting, missing all six of his shots from the field. Two of his attempts came from beyond the arc.

Fortunately, Embiid didn’t go scoreless in the first half. He managed to get to the charity stripe for 11 free throws. Embiid produced nine points from the free-throw line.

Along with his scoring, Embiid came down with five rebounds. He turned the ball over twice.

It might be early November, but the Tuesday night matchup between the Sixers and the Celtics is high-stakes, considering it’s the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid’s shooting struggles contributed to an overall bad first half for Philly. The Celtics led the Sixers 61-51 through the first two quarters of action.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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