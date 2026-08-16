Joel Embiid Injury Claim Rocks Philadelphia Sixers — But There’s a Catch

Philadelphia 76ers fans who saw a supposed Joel Embiid injury bombshell circulating on social media can stand down for now.

A viral X post claiming Embiid suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and would miss the entire 2026-27 NBA season did not come from ESPN insider Shams Charania. The post came from an impersonator account using the handle @shamscarani. Charania’s authentic account is @ShamsCharania.

That tiny difference is easy to miss while scrolling — and the stakes made the post particularly combustible.

Philadelphia has gone all-in on a championship run after adding LeBron James to a roster featuring Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe. James officially joined the Sixers in July on a two-year contract after saying he believed he could help Philadelphia contend for a championship.

A season-ending Embiid injury would instantly change that outlook. There is no legitimate reporting supporting the viral claim, however.

Fake Joel Embiid Injury Report Came From Wrong Shams Charania Account

The false post was designed to resemble the kind of breaking-news update NBA fans routinely get from Charania.

It read: “BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the entire 2026-27 NBA season, sources tell ESPN.”

It went on to claim that Embiid and the Sixers were considering surgery.

But the username gives it away.

The account distributing the message is @shamscarani, omitting letters from Charania’s surname. Charania’s verified ESPN account uses @ShamsCharania. Searches of Charania’s genuine account show his normal NBA reporting but not the supposed Embiid season-ending announcement.

The fake claim nevertheless spread far enough to fool users elsewhere on social media, with reactions focusing on what the purported injury would mean for James and Philadelphia.

For Sixers fans, that makes checking the actual username — not merely the display name, profile photo or appearance of the post — especially important.

Real Joel Embiid Health Question Still Matters for LeBron James, Sixers

The fake nature of this particular report does not erase Philadelphia’s legitimate questions about Embiid’s durability.

Embiid has dealt with extensive knee trouble during his career, including previous meniscus injuries, and his availability has repeatedly shaped the Sixers’ postseason chances. He was limited to 38 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 and later dealt with an appendectomy, ankle trouble and hip soreness during the playoffs.

That history is precisely why such a fabricated report could appear plausible at first glance.

That matters enormously after James chose Philadelphia.

At 41, James joined the Sixers for what he called his “last decision,” placing another championship chase at the center of one of the NBA’s biggest offseason moves. The entire appeal of Philadelphia’s roster is the possibility of James sharing the floor with Embiid, Brown, Maxey and Edgecombe.

An actual season-ending injury to Embiid would therefore be among the biggest stories in the league.

For now, that story isn’t real.

The viral Joel Embiid injury post came from an impersonator account — not Shams Charania — and Sixers fans should treat the claim accordingly.