The action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night served Philly fans another Joel Embiid injury scare to worry about.

During the final seconds of the second quarter, Embiid tweaked his ankle. He was slow to get up, but managed to run to the other end of the floor before the half was over.

The star center limped back to the locker room for the intermission. Embiid was back out on the court to start the second half for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid Injury Scare Addressed By 76ers Star

After the game, that was the first question Embiid was hit with. How’s the ankle?

He shrugged. “I’m good,” Embiid told reporters with a smirk.

There wasn’t a diagnosis to reveal. Just an “ankle turn,” confirmed by the big man.

Ironically, Embiid looked better after the setback. During the first half, Embiid checked in for just under 17 minutes. He missed all six of his shots from the field, scoring his nine points from the charity stripe.

When Embiid came out for the second half, he nailed a three-pointer with his first shot. He would go on to take just two more shots from the field, making two of them. Embiid finished the game 2-for-9 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

The star center produced 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist in the blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.

Assuming Embiid is truly all good, then he should be cleared for Thursday’s action against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Sixers will soon reveal their official injury report.