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Joel Embiid Injury Scare Addressed By 76ers Star

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Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night served Philly fans another Joel Embiid injury scare to worry about.

During the final seconds of the second quarter, Embiid tweaked his ankle. He was slow to get up, but managed to run to the other end of the floor before the half was over.

The star center limped back to the locker room for the intermission. Embiid was back out on the court to start the second half for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid Injury Scare Addressed By 76ers Star

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers confer against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the game, that was the first question Embiid was hit with. How’s the ankle?

He shrugged. “I’m good,” Embiid told reporters with a smirk.

There wasn’t a diagnosis to reveal. Just an “ankle turn,” confirmed by the big man.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ironically, Embiid looked better after the setback. During the first half, Embiid checked in for just under 17 minutes. He missed all six of his shots from the field, scoring his nine points from the charity stripe.

When Embiid came out for the second half, he nailed a three-pointer with his first shot. He would go on to take just two more shots from the field, making two of them. Embiid finished the game 2-for-9 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

The star center produced 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist in the blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.

Assuming Embiid is truly all good, then he should be cleared for Thursday’s action against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Sixers will soon reveal their official injury report.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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