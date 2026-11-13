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Joel Embiid Leaves 76ers-Raptors Game With Injury Scare

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Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just a few minutes into Thursday’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid went down with an apparent knee injury.

The star center collided with a member of the Raptors and was down in pain. Embiid was seen pointing at his knee. The Sixers quickly got the game stopped so Embiid could come off the court.

Embiid managed to get up and walk back to the Sixers’ locker room on his own power, but he had a noticeable limp.

Shortly after Embiid went off the court, the Raptors went on a run to gain a double-digit lead, putting the 76ers in a tough spot early on.

While it was a long few minutes without Embiid, the big man managed to return to the bench shortly after he left the game.

Embiid checked back in with a few minutes left to go in the first quarter as the Sixers trailed big.

76ers Dealing With Injury Struggles

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philly’s frontcourt has been dealing with setbacks since the offseason. One of Embiid’s backups, Ariel Hukporti, suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason opener.

Adem Bona is currently dealing with his second setback of the season, after he missed the entire preseason. Both bigs are out for Thursday’s action against the Raptors.

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 hugs LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Heading into Thursday’s game, Embiid was listed as questionable against the Raptors. Since the start of the season, the Sixers have noted that he’s dealing with plantar fasciitis. He missed two games as a result.

While the Sixers considered giving Embiid the night off to help with injury management, he was ultimately cleared to play. The Sixers watched the star center deal with a scare early on, but he managed to return.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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