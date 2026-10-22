Joel Embiid Looking to Reassert His Claim Among the NBA’s Top Defenders

The Philadelphia 76ers could not have had a better start to the season, defeating the New York Knicks 106-100. It was a glimpse of what this 76ers team can become, as all five starters impacted the game in different ways.

Many questions around this star-studded lineup focused on who would be the “alpha” of the offense. In Game 1, it was clear the Sixers were riding a hot hand, and Tyrese Maxey was leading it. However, offense is only one side of the floor. The Sixers still need to be a strong defensive team to be championship contenders.

They got off to a great start on that side of the floor, holding the defending champions to only 100 points. One player who is taking a lot of pride in his defense this season is Joel Embiid. Earlier in his career, Embiid was seen as one of the league’s top defensive players. He has three top-10 finishes for defensive player of the year and has been named to three All-Defensive Second Teams.

Years of injury have forced Embiid to lose some of his defensive prowess as he enters his 30s. However, he seems rejuvenated on defense with new teammates around him. Embiid recorded three steals and two blocks in the season opener, and he said that improving defensively this season is important to him.

Embiid Chasing All-Defensive Honors

The former NBA MVP spoke to the media after the season opener and said he wanted to get back to an All-Defensive team. According to John Clark, Embiid said, “I think this year it’s going back to the All-Defensive team, like in the past. I was moving great. I felt like I was all over the place. I need to do that every game.”

Embiid was great individually, but his presence on the floor helped the entire team. According to Derek Bodnar, the 76ers had a defensive rating of 85.9 when Embiid was on the floor, and 126.7 when he was off.

While it was only one game, it is still encouraging to see. It remains to be seen how many games the 76ers will have Embiid play this season. But when he is out there, he must hold up defensively.