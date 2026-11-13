When the Philadelphia 76ers added the veteran guard Anfernee Simons to the roster, they were looking forward to getting a high-volume three-point shooter to add to their bench unit.

Right out of the gate, Simons gave the Sixers exactly what they were looking for. In the first game against the New York Knicks, Simons attempted eight shots from deep to score double digits off the bench.

It took him four games to hit that number again, when he attempted 10 threes against the Indiana Pacers to score double digits for just the second time this season. Simons was ramping up with high volume in the following three games, but hasn’t remained consistent.

Joel Embiid has a message to stop that.

Joel Embiid Sends Message To 76ers Sharpshooter Anfernee Simons

“He’s finding his way, but just got to be aggressive,” Embiid told reporters, regarding the expectations for Simons.

“When he’s on the court, we want him to be aggressive. We want him to shoot it every time he touches it. Make or miss, we got his back. That’s how we feel. I push him as much as anybody.”

After attempting just seven shots from three throughout the 76ers’ recent three-game road trip, he returned to Philly on Tuesday night and dropped 17 points off the bench against the Celtics, hitting three of his seven shots from long range.

While the 76ers’ matchup against the Celtics got out of hand due to a lack of threes from Philly’s side, it was just another example of what the 76ers want to see out of Simons. Going into Thursday’s game, Embiid and the Sixers want to see him keep it consistent.