Joel Embiid Makes Rare Social Media Post Amid 76ers’ Exciting NBA Offseason

The NBA world has been waiting for Joel Embiid to acknowledge the Philadelphia 76ers‘ changes this offseason.

While the NBA star has posted twice on social media since the start of NBA free agency, the former MVP has kept it off the topic of basketball.

On July 3, Embiid posted about Tour de France on the social media platform, X.

“Le Tour De France is here!!! Can’t wait to see Pogi win again.. Vingegaard looks strong too. Hopefully he’s not gonna wheel suck like always lmao… Just kidding😂😂 #TdF2026,” Embiid said.

Two days later on July 5, Embiid revealed that he was in New Jersey, taking in some World Cup Action. Embiid was showing support for Brazil against Norway.

Joel Embiid Makes Social Media Post Amid 76ers’ Exciting NBA Offseason

Unfortunately for Embiid, the team he was supporting took on the loss.

In the Round of 16 battle, Brazil put three more shots on the net–but Norway closed out the game with a 2-1 victory. Erling Haaland scored both goals for his team.

Joel Embiid Keeps Sixers Fans Waiting

The Sixers have a lot going on this offseason.

Earlier in the offseason, the team cut ties with the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. Elton Brand was also relieved of his General Manager job.

Mike Gansey took over as the front office leader, with Jameer Nelson replacing Brand.

The front office picked up a new rookie in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama.

When free agency started, the Sixers agreed to terms to sign Dean Wade on night one.

On the second day, the Sixers agreed to sign Ariel Hukporti to fight for Embiid’s backup position. Hours later, the 76ers struck a shocking deal to swap out Paul George for Jaylen Brown. The Sixers added another dynamic player.

Then, the Sixers boosted the bench by acquiring the former Chicago Bulls guard, Anfernee Simons, who also spent time with Brown on the Boston Celtics last season.

The recent moves have a major effect on next year’s roster, Embiid’s thoughts will matter to the public, but he isn’t ready to fire off his thoughts. For the time being, Embiid is focused on being in offseason mode.