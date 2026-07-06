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Joel Embiid Makes Rare Social Media Post Amid 76ers’ Exciting NBA Offseason

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NBA world has been waiting for Joel Embiid to acknowledge the Philadelphia 76ers‘ changes this offseason.

While the NBA star has posted twice on social media since the start of NBA free agency, the former MVP has kept it off the topic of basketball.

On July 3, Embiid posted about Tour de France on the social media platform, X.

“Le Tour De France is here!!! Can’t wait to see Pogi win again.. Vingegaard looks strong too. Hopefully he’s not gonna wheel suck like always lmao… Just kidding😂😂 #TdF2026,” Embiid said.

Two days later on July 5, Embiid revealed that he was in New Jersey, taking in some World Cup Action. Embiid was showing support for Brazil against Norway.

Joel Embiid Makes Social Media Post Amid 76ers’ Exciting NBA Offseason

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

HeavyPhiladelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid posts on Instagram, supporting Brazil soccer during a busy Sixers offseason, via @JoelEmbiid on Instagram.

Unfortunately for Embiid, the team he was supporting took on the loss.

In the Round of 16 battle, Brazil put three more shots on the net–but Norway closed out the game with a 2-1 victory. Erling Haaland scored both goals for his team.

Joel Embiid Keeps Sixers Fans Waiting

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Sixers have a lot going on this offseason.

Earlier in the offseason, the team cut ties with the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. Elton Brand was also relieved of his General Manager job.

Mike Gansey took over as the front office leader, with Jameer Nelson replacing Brand.

The front office picked up a new rookie in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama.

When free agency started, the Sixers agreed to terms to sign Dean Wade on night one.

On the second day, the Sixers agreed to sign Ariel Hukporti to fight for Embiid’s backup position. Hours later, the 76ers struck a shocking deal to swap out Paul George for Jaylen Brown. The Sixers added another dynamic player.

Then, the Sixers boosted the bench by acquiring the former Chicago Bulls guard, Anfernee Simons, who also spent time with Brown on the Boston Celtics last season.

The recent moves have a major effect on next year’s roster, Embiid’s thoughts will matter to the public, but he isn’t ready to fire off his thoughts. For the time being, Embiid is focused on being in offseason mode.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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