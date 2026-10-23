Joel Embiid Delivers Unfortunate News Ahead of 76ers’ Next Two Games

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be without Joel Embiid for one of their upcoming games, according to a new report about the former NBA MVP’s plans.

Embiid said he intends to play in just one of the Sixers’ two games this weekend, according to Philadelphia basketball reporter Austin Krell.

“Joel Embiid says he will play one of the two games in this weekend’s back-to-back,” Krell reported on October 22.

That means Philadelphia is apparently preparing for an Embiid absence against either the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, October 24, or the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, October 25.

Neither game has been publicly identified as the one Embiid plans to miss, and the Sixers have not officially ruled him out for either contest.

Joel Embiid Reveals Plans for 76ers’ Upcoming Back-to-Back

Philadelphia will host Milwaukee and Detroit on consecutive nights this weekend, with both games scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Embiid’s reported comments provide an early indication of how the Sixers intend to approach their first back-to-back of the 2026-27 regular season.

Rather than making the 32-year-old center available for both contests, Philadelphia appears prepared to manage his workload.

The approach is hardly surprising given Embiid’s injury history. The seven-time All-Star has dealt with significant availability concerns throughout his career, making his health a priority for a Philadelphia team with championship aspirations.

Still, Krell’s report does not indicate that Embiid has suffered a new injury or experienced a setback.

It also leaves an important question unanswered: Will Embiid face Milwaukee on Saturday and sit against Detroit on Sunday, or will Philadelphia hold him out of the first contest?

The answer should become clearer when the Sixers provide their official injury designations for the weekend.

76ers Will Have to Replace Joel Embiid’s Production

Embiid’s anticipated absence comes just days after he helped Philadelphia open its season with a 106-100 victory over the New York Knicks on October 20.

The veteran center finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes against New York.

Although he struggled offensively, shooting just 4-of-15 from the field, Embiid made his presence felt as a rebounder, facilitator and rim protector.

Philadelphia has other established scoring options, with Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown capable of shouldering additional offensive responsibility.

Replacing Embiid’s size and defensive presence is a different challenge.

The Sixers have veteran Andre Drummond available in their center rotation, while Adem Bona also provides an option in the frontcourt.

Drummond’s rebounding and physicality give Philadelphia an experienced alternative, although his role differs significantly from Embiid’s on both ends of the floor.

For now, the Sixers have not confirmed which weekend matchup Embiid will miss.

But if his reported plans hold, Philadelphia will be playing at least one of its first four games of the new NBA season without its franchise center.