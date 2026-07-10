Hi, Subscriber

76ers’ Joel Embiid Gets Ultimate Respect From DeMarcus Cousins

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When it comes to former and current notable NBA centers, Joel Embiid is typically recognized as one of the best.

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins is certainly confident in his status as one of the best bigs during his time, and he recently claimed to be better than a lot of notable players.

Cousins recently participated in a social media game, where he was told to only speak when hearing a name of a player he believes he isn’t better than.

The former center went roughly 20 seconds without saying a word. When he did, it was stopped at the Philadelphia 76ers star, Joel Embiid.

76ers’ Joel Embiid Gets Ultimate Respect From DeMarcus Cousins

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid appeared on the NBA's official injury report with a new injury.

HeavyPhiladelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid appeared on the NBA’s official injury report with a new injury.

Here’s the list of players that Cousins refused to speak up for:

Brook Lopez, Al Jefferson, Al Horford, Marc Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Ewing.

“Stop right there,” he said after Embiid’s name was called. “I’ll give it to Joel.”

DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA Career

DeMarcus Cousins, then of the Sacramento Kings, going up against the Detroit Pistons

GettyAUBURN HILLS, MI – JANUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings looks to make a move around Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 109-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old center entered the NBA in 2010 as a fifth pick out of Kentucky.

Cousins started his career with the Sacramento Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans were Cousins’ second team, while the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets picked him up later in his career.

Cousins had an 11-year NBA career. In 654 games, he averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. His best stretch came during his later days with the Kings, going into his run in New Orleans.

The former NBA star’s resume includes four All-Star nods and two All-NBA acknowledgments.

Joel Embiid’s NBA Career

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cousins’ career might’ve been derailed due to injuries later in his career. Joel Embiid has been among one of the most injured players of his time, but it hasn’t prevented the superstar big man from crafting a notable resume.

With a decade of experience, Embiid has averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He is a 50.0% shooter from the field and has made 33.9% of his threes. Embiid has been unstoppable offensively, defensively dominant, and among one of the most versatile centers in the game.

His resume includes seven All-Star nods, five All-NBA nods, three All-Defensive acknowledgments, two scoring champion titles, and an NBA MVP award.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments