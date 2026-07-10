When it comes to former and current notable NBA centers, Joel Embiid is typically recognized as one of the best.

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins is certainly confident in his status as one of the best bigs during his time, and he recently claimed to be better than a lot of notable players.

Cousins recently participated in a social media game, where he was told to only speak when hearing a name of a player he believes he isn’t better than.

The former center went roughly 20 seconds without saying a word. When he did, it was stopped at the Philadelphia 76ers star, Joel Embiid.

76ers’ Joel Embiid Gets Ultimate Respect From DeMarcus Cousins

Here’s the list of players that Cousins refused to speak up for:

Brook Lopez, Al Jefferson, Al Horford, Marc Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Ewing.

“Stop right there,” he said after Embiid’s name was called. “I’ll give it to Joel.”

DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA Career

The 35-year-old center entered the NBA in 2010 as a fifth pick out of Kentucky.

Cousins started his career with the Sacramento Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans were Cousins’ second team, while the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets picked him up later in his career.

Cousins had an 11-year NBA career. In 654 games, he averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. His best stretch came during his later days with the Kings, going into his run in New Orleans.

The former NBA star’s resume includes four All-Star nods and two All-NBA acknowledgments.

Joel Embiid’s NBA Career

Cousins’ career might’ve been derailed due to injuries later in his career. Joel Embiid has been among one of the most injured players of his time, but it hasn’t prevented the superstar big man from crafting a notable resume.

With a decade of experience, Embiid has averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He is a 50.0% shooter from the field and has made 33.9% of his threes. Embiid has been unstoppable offensively, defensively dominant, and among one of the most versatile centers in the game.

His resume includes seven All-Star nods, five All-NBA nods, three All-Defensive acknowledgments, two scoring champion titles, and an NBA MVP award.