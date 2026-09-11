Sixers’ Joel Embiid’s Biggest Advantage Over Giannis Revealed by Former NBA Star

Joel Embiid has plenty to prove for the 2026-27 NBA season. But former NBA big man Channing Frye thinks the Philadelphia 76ers star has a significant edge over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Frye, the main point is that Embiid is really adaptable on offense, and even when his physical condition is impacted by injuries, he still can be a productive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌player.

Frye Gives Embiid the Edge

Frye did not hold back when comparing the two superstar big men, describing Giannis as essentially a “7-foot running back” while arguing that Embiid has a more complete offensive skill set.

“If his ankle, knee, hip, shoulder, are injured, he can’t play his style. He does not have the skillset. Meaning shooting, middy’s, post ups, threes, to balance that out like Joel Embiid does. Joel when he’s injured, he can just shoot fadeaway and still get 30 PPG.”

For the Sixers, that is an important distinction. Embiid has developed into one of the NBA’s most versatile offensive centers, capable of scoring from the post, mid-range and perimeter while also using his size to draw fouls.

That versatility was still evident last season. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 38 games while shooting 33.3% from three and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Frye’s argument is not necessarily that Giannis cannot score without attacking the rim. Rather, it is that Embiid has more established ways of generating offense when his physical tools are compromised.

That could become increasingly valuable for Philadelphia as Embiid moves deeper into his career.

Giannis Still Has a Strong Counterargument

At the same time, calling Giannis less skilled than Embiid is an argument that needs plenty of context.

Giannis averaged an incredible 34.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in only 36 games during the 2025-26 regular season. He also shot 62.4% from the field.

Their ‍ ‌‍ ‍‌ offensive games are similar, but Giannis doesn’t show off his jumping skills like Embiid and doesn’t get much variety inside.

However, Giannis puts up a level of intensity that only a few players have ever achieved in the NBA history. With his capability to make full-court runs, take the ball to the basket in fast-breaking situations, overpowering defenders, finishing plays effectively in the paint, and being able to play good defense, he is one of the few two-way complete ‍ ‌‍ ‍‌forces.

That is why Frye’s comparison should probably be viewed as a compliment to Embiid rather than a dismissal of Giannis.

For the Sixers, the bigger question heading into next season is how much Embiid can capitalize on that offensive versatility while staying healthy. Philadelphia now has a loaded group around him, with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe and LeBron James joining him on the roster for 2026-27.

If Embiid can stay on the floor, his ability to score in multiple ways could become one of Philadelphia’s biggest weapons. Giannis may remain the more explosive and all-around physical force, but Embiid has a skill set that could age particularly well.

For the Sixers, that distinction could matter enormously as they chase a championship next season.