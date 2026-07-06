Philadelphia 76ers Make Johni Broome Decision Before NBA Summer League

The Philadelphia 76ers will soon begin their NBA Summer League run out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On July 6, the Sixers released their full Summer League roster. All but one of the players announced are rookies.

The lone veteran? The second-year center/forward, Johni Broome.

Philadelphia 76ers Make Decision On Johni Broome Before NBA Summer League

The 23-year-old entered the NBA in 2025.

After a run at Auburn, where Broome had an impressive resume, the Sixers scooped him up in the second round with their 35th overall pick.

Broome was one of two rookies to join the Sixers in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ex-Baylor star VJ Edgecombe was the other.

Edgecombe and Broome shared the court in the Summer League last season, but the former third pick won’t be a part of the action this year.

After spending the 2025-2026 NBA season as a key starter for the Sixers–even gaining attention as a possible Rookie of the Year winner–the Sixers don’t see a need to trot out Edgecombe in Vegas this year.

Broome is a different story.

Johni Broome’s Journey To The Sixers

Broome’s college career was decorated with major accomplishments.

Some of his biggest wins were All-American, SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive, and SEC Tournament MVP.

During his final college season at Auburn, Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 2.9 assists per game.

In his first NBA season with the Sixers, Broome saw the court for just 11 games. He averaged 5.0 minutes during that time, limiting his opportunities to produce in year one.

During the NBA G League season, Broome shot 46.4% from the field, producing 22.9 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Broome averaged 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. At the developmental level, he was impressive, which bodes well for his upcoming Summer League run.

But Broome has a lot to prove heading into year two with the Sixers.