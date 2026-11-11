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Ex-76ers Draft Pick Finds New NBA Team After Trade

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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 04: Johni Broome #22 of Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 04, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

A former Philadelphia 76ers player has found a new home.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the former second-round pick, Johni Broome, is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Scotto’s report, Broome is landing a two-way deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Johni Broome have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The former SEC Player of the Year and consensus All-American was the 35th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. via Michael Scotto, X

Johni Broome’s 76ers Stint

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 02: Johni Broome #22 of Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 02, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

After the Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe with the third-overall pick in 2025, the team had a second-round pick left.

On night two, former 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey shocked the basketball world when he selected Broome.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Broome wasn’t linked to the 76ers at all. He joined the team with a decorated college resume, but struggled to transition to the NBA level.

2025 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Johni Broome #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 76ers rolled out Broome for just 11 games as a rookie. He shot 16.7% from the field, and averaged just 1.5 rebounds per game, with roughly five minutes of playing time.

Broome appeared in 18 games with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He shot 46.4% from the field, averaging 22.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Before reaching his sophomore effort, the 76ers traded Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers cut Broome a few months later, which led him to join the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G League squad, before the Wolves came calling.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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