TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors looks on after sinking a buzzer beater to win Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Toronto Raptors are next to pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers this week. Before the Sixers even tipped off against the Boston Celtics, they learned that their next matchup would miss a key star.
The veteran forward Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee-related concern. After experiencing swelling, Leonard was ruled out for numerous weeks.
The Raptors revealed an update on the star forward on Tuesday, stating that he would miss even more time following his re-evaluation.
76ers Get Kawhi Leonard News Before Facing Raptors
“The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard is continuing the reconditioning process after treatment to address left knee swelling. An update will be provided in a week,” the Raptors announced.
The 76ers haven’t had a chance to face the Raptors yet this season. Therefore, they haven’t seen Leonard suited up for the Raptors since that infamous Game 7 loss in the playoffs back in 2019.
So far, Leonard has appeared in just two games for Toronto. After getting traded from the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard has averaged 26.0 minutes of playing time on the court for the Raptors.
The veteran forward struggled with his efficiency, making just 32.4% of his shots from the field, and draining only 28.6% of his threes. Leonard still produced averages of 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.
Since the 76ers won’t host Leonard on Thursday, the next time they’ll get a chance to face the Raptors is on January 10, when the Sixers pay a visit to Canada.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Toronto Raptors are next to pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers this week. Before the Sixers even tipped off against the Boston Celtics, they learned that their next matchup would miss a key star. The veteran forward Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee-related concern. After experiencing swelling, Leonard was ruled out for […]