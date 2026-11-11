The Toronto Raptors are next to pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers this week. Before the Sixers even tipped off against the Boston Celtics, they learned that their next matchup would miss a key star.

The veteran forward Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee-related concern. After experiencing swelling, Leonard was ruled out for numerous weeks.

The Raptors revealed an update on the star forward on Tuesday, stating that he would miss even more time following his re-evaluation.

76ers Get Kawhi Leonard News Before Facing Raptors

“The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard is continuing the reconditioning process after treatment to address left knee swelling. An update will be provided in a week,” the Raptors announced.

The 76ers haven’t had a chance to face the Raptors yet this season. Therefore, they haven’t seen Leonard suited up for the Raptors since that infamous Game 7 loss in the playoffs back in 2019.

So far, Leonard has appeared in just two games for Toronto. After getting traded from the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard has averaged 26.0 minutes of playing time on the court for the Raptors.

The veteran forward struggled with his efficiency, making just 32.4% of his shots from the field, and draining only 28.6% of his threes. Leonard still produced averages of 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.

Since the 76ers won’t host Leonard on Thursday, the next time they’ll get a chance to face the Raptors is on January 10, when the Sixers pay a visit to Canada.