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Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Special Message From 76ers Legend

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers might have a historical rivalry with the New York Knicks, but the legendary Sixer Allen Iverson won’t let that stop him from showing love to the newest champion, Jalen Brunson.

On Monday, June 15, Iverson took to his personal Instagram to make a post dedicated to Brunson. His message showed that the Sixers legend is happy to see someone similar win it all.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Special Message From 76ers Legend

2026 NBA Finals - Game Two

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 05: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

“Congratulations Lil Big Man!!” Iverson wrote on Instagram.

“‘If you think you can, you’re right. If you think you can’t, you’re right.’ #Champion #MVP #Killa #SlickRickSon.”

Iverson’s message comes after the Knicks pulled off an incredible 4-1 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Brunson capped off the series by checking into Game 5 for 41 minutes.

The star guard made 51.9% of his shots from the field, and drilled 4-7 of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks’ star produced 45 points, three assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the elimination game. New York defeated the Spurs 94-90.

Brunson was crowned the NBA Finals MVP after the matchup. In five games, he averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson’s Championship Season With The Knicks

2026 NBA Finals - Game One

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on prior to a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Throughout the year, Brunson appeared in 74 games for New York.

The star guard produced 26.0 points per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc. Brunson also dished out 6.8 assists per game, and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Brunson led the NBA with 28.4 points per game. He also had 6.1 assists per game, along with 3.2 rebounds per game.

Allen Iverson’s NBA Legacy

BKN-ALL-STARS-IVERSON-MVP-TROPHY

GettyPhiladelphia 76ers’ guard Allen Iverson (C) stands among his fellow NBA All-Stars and holds his MVP trophy for his performance in the 2001 NBA All-Star Game 11 February 2001 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. Iverson scored 25 points and rallied the Eastern Conference from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to a dramatic 111-110 victory over the favored Western Conference in the 50th annual NBA All-Star Game. AFP PHOTO/Mario TAMA (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to a championship resume, Brunson officially has Iverson beat there. But no hard feelings–Iverson is clearly supportive of those who come after him.

After getting selected first overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Sixers, Iverson spent 12 years with the Sixers, where he was a consistent MVP threat.

In 2000, Iverson won the award for the first and only time in his career. He spent 12 years with the Sixers, averaging 27.6 points per game, along with 6.1 assists.

After his run in Philly, Iverson played for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Iverson finished his NBA run with 14 years of experience. He had 11 All-Star nods, seven All-NBA nods, and won the scoring champion award four times. Iverson is a Hall of Famer.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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