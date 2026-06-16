The Philadelphia 76ers might have a historical rivalry with the New York Knicks, but the legendary Sixer Allen Iverson won’t let that stop him from showing love to the newest champion, Jalen Brunson.

On Monday, June 15, Iverson took to his personal Instagram to make a post dedicated to Brunson. His message showed that the Sixers legend is happy to see someone similar win it all.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Special Message From 76ers Legend

“Congratulations Lil Big Man!!” Iverson wrote on Instagram.

“‘If you think you can, you’re right. If you think you can’t, you’re right.’ #Champion #MVP #Killa #SlickRickSon.”

Iverson’s message comes after the Knicks pulled off an incredible 4-1 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Brunson capped off the series by checking into Game 5 for 41 minutes.

The star guard made 51.9% of his shots from the field, and drilled 4-7 of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks’ star produced 45 points, three assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the elimination game. New York defeated the Spurs 94-90.

Brunson was crowned the NBA Finals MVP after the matchup. In five games, he averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson’s Championship Season With The Knicks

Throughout the year, Brunson appeared in 74 games for New York.

The star guard produced 26.0 points per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc. Brunson also dished out 6.8 assists per game, and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Brunson led the NBA with 28.4 points per game. He also had 6.1 assists per game, along with 3.2 rebounds per game.

Allen Iverson’s NBA Legacy

When it comes to a championship resume, Brunson officially has Iverson beat there. But no hard feelings–Iverson is clearly supportive of those who come after him.

After getting selected first overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Sixers, Iverson spent 12 years with the Sixers, where he was a consistent MVP threat.

In 2000, Iverson won the award for the first and only time in his career. He spent 12 years with the Sixers, averaging 27.6 points per game, along with 6.1 assists.

After his run in Philly, Iverson played for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Iverson finished his NBA run with 14 years of experience. He had 11 All-Star nods, seven All-NBA nods, and won the scoring champion award four times. Iverson is a Hall of Famer.