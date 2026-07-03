After the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kyle Lowry’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers instantly came into question.

Similar to the previous year, it was necessary to ask whether Lowry would call it a career or not.

Following the Sixers’ second-round loss against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Lowry didn’t address his future.

On Friday, the NBA world believed they got an answer on the veteran guard’s plans. But Lowry shot it down for now.

76ers’ Kyle Lowry Addresses Retirement Rumors With Clear Message

“Wait for the word to come from me, not from someone else!!! Smh,” Lowry wrote on his Instagram story.

On Friday, July 2, SportsNet reported that Kyle Lowry planned to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors and call it a career.

Based on Lowry’s message, it seems that plan isn’t set in stone for now.

Could Kyle Lowry Return To The 76ers?

As a player, it’s doubtful.

After spending the last three seasons with the Sixers, Lowry’s playing time dropped significantly in 2025-2026.

The veteran guard appeared in just 14 games off the bench, averaging 8.4 minutes. The Sixers brought him back and kept him on board due to his veteran leadership.

As for a coaching role, that makes plenty of sense. However, Lowry hasn’t signaled that would be in the cards as of now.

Kyle Lowry’s NBA Career

Lowry has played in the NBA since 2006.

Although his 20-year career got off to a slow-ish start with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets, Lowry became an NBA star during his run with the Toronto Raptors.

Once his nine years with the Raptors were up, Lowry joined the Miami Heat. If Lowry indeed calls it a career, then his final three seasons were with the Sixers.

In Philly, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Lowry is a one-time champion, six-time All-Star, and one-time All-NBA winner.