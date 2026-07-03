PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kyle Lowry’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers instantly came into question.
Similar to the previous year, it was necessary to ask whether Lowry would call it a career or not.
Following the Sixers’ second-round loss against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Lowry didn’t address his future.
On Friday, the NBA world believed they got an answer on the veteran guard’s plans. But Lowry shot it down for now.
76ers’ Kyle Lowry Addresses Retirement Rumors With Clear Message
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 31: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
“Wait for the word to come from me, not from someone else!!! Smh,” Lowry wrote on his Instagram story.
On Friday, July 2, SportsNet reported that Kyle Lowry planned to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors and call it a career.
Based on Lowry’s message, it seems that plan isn’t set in stone for now.
Could Kyle Lowry Return To The 76ers?
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 12: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers leaves the court with the game ball following a 115-102 win against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on January 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
As a player, it’s doubtful.
After spending the last three seasons with the Sixers, Lowry’s playing time dropped significantly in 2025-2026.
The veteran guard appeared in just 14 games off the bench, averaging 8.4 minutes. The Sixers brought him back and kept him on board due to his veteran leadership.
As for a coaching role, that makes plenty of sense. However, Lowry hasn’t signaled that would be in the cards as of now.
Kyle Lowry’s NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 157-137. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Lowry has played in the NBA since 2006.
Although his 20-year career got off to a slow-ish start with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets, Lowry became an NBA star during his run with the Toronto Raptors.
Once his nine years with the Raptors were up, Lowry joined the Miami Heat. If Lowry indeed calls it a career, then his final three seasons were with the Sixers.
In Philly, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Lowry is a one-time champion, six-time All-Star, and one-time All-NBA winner.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kyle Lowry’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers instantly came into question.Similar to the previous year, it was necessary to ask whether Lowry would call it a career or not.Following the Sixers’ second-round loss against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Lowry didn’t address his future.On Friday, the […]