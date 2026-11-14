The New York Knicks aren’t off to a strong start in 2026-2027. The former Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Kyle Lowry is surprised by that.

On Friday, the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers met for an NBA Cup Group Stage game. After collecting both major NBA trophies last season, the Knicks are struggling to find the same early success as last year.

They ended up losing 106-104 against the Pacers. That drops their NBA Cup record to 0-2 on the season. As for their overall NBA record: 6-6.

Ex-76ers 20-Year NBA Vet Drops Intriguing Take On Knicks’ Slow Start

“I’m definitely surprised,” Lowry said of the Knicks’ start.

“I thought they would come out a little bit more intense. But at the same time, this may serve them well long term. I don’t know in what ways, but it may”

Lowry was accused by his co-host of being cryptic, but the veteran guard’s take is intriguing enough to keep Knicks fans positive and prevent the 76ers from overlooking their Atlantic Division rival.

The Sixers have contributed to the losing side of the Knicks’ record for both, Cup play and the regular season. The 76ers paid a visit to the Knicks for the season-opener and spoiled their banner night in New York City.

A week later, the Knicks went to Philadelphia for the first time this season, and the 76ers took care of business with a tight win at home.

Don’t forget, the Knicks hit a rough patch last season after their NBA Cup win, and had many around the NBA wondering if they could truly compete for the NBA Finals. Months later, the Knicks dominated the Eastern Conference in the playoffs before taking home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Maybe they are just hitting their adversity early, while dealing with a championship hangover and a slight distraction due to contract questions for key players. No matter what, Lowry’s last point can’t be overlooked.

This may serve the Knicks well long-term.