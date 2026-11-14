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Ex-76ers 20-Year NBA Vet Drops Intriguing Take On Knicks’ Slow Start

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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Five
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks aren’t off to a strong start in 2026-2027. The former Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Kyle Lowry is surprised by that.

On Friday, the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers met for an NBA Cup Group Stage game. After collecting both major NBA trophies last season, the Knicks are struggling to find the same early success as last year.

They ended up losing 106-104 against the Pacers. That drops their NBA Cup record to 0-2 on the season. As for their overall NBA record: 6-6.

Ex-76ers 20-Year NBA Vet Drops Intriguing Take On Knicks’ Slow Start

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I’m definitely surprised,” Lowry said of the Knicks’ start.

“I thought they would come out a little bit more intense. But at the same time, this may serve them well long term. I don’t know in what ways, but it may”

Lowry was accused by his co-host of being cryptic, but the veteran guard’s take is intriguing enough to keep Knicks fans positive and prevent the 76ers from overlooking their Atlantic Division rival.

The Sixers have contributed to the losing side of the Knicks’ record for both, Cup play and the regular season. The 76ers paid a visit to the Knicks for the season-opener and spoiled their banner night in New York City.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jalen Brunson #11 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks speak with Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers after playing at the Wells Fargo Center on February 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A week later, the Knicks went to Philadelphia for the first time this season, and the 76ers took care of business with a tight win at home.

Don’t forget, the Knicks hit a rough patch last season after their NBA Cup win, and had many around the NBA wondering if they could truly compete for the NBA Finals. Months later, the Knicks dominated the Eastern Conference in the playoffs before taking home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Maybe they are just hitting their adversity early, while dealing with a championship hangover and a slight distraction due to contract questions for key players. No matter what, Lowry’s last point can’t be overlooked.

This may serve the Knicks well long-term.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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