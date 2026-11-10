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Kyrie Irving Gives 2-Word Take On Upcoming 76ers-Celtics Game

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Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
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DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 6: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 6, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics can’t wait for the battle between the two Atlantic Division rivals on Tuesday night (November 10).

Apparently, Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is in the same boat.

After wrapping a 125-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on November 9, Irving told reporters that he’s going to have his “popcorn ready” for the first meeting between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, according to Noah Weber.

Irving’s comments came after 76ers star Tyrese Maxey took to social media to praise Iriving and his teammate Cooper Flagg for their performance on Monday night against Indiana.

With a night off, Maxey was tuned into the Mavs’ matchup and stated that he “enjoys watching” Irving and Flagg play. Kyrie Irving checked in for 38 minutes against the Pacers and put up 35 points while dishing out four assists. He shot 7-for-10 from three.

Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks speaks with Cooper Flagg #32 during the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Flagg had a 39-minute shift on Monday, and secured a double-double with 43 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. The Mavericks defeated the Pacers 125-122.

 

76ers-Celtics Battle For The Top Seed

Heading into Tuesday’s action, the 76ers are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference with a 9-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have won four games in a row–but played one fewer matchup–placing them No. 2 in the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record.

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Landing No. 1 on November 10 won’t be a major accomplishment for either team, as the Sixers and the Celtics are both hoping to make a deep postseason run this year with their championship-caliber rosters, but with all of the hype around Tuesday’s action, there is added motivation to come out on top in this one.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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