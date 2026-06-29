Just days away from NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to a handful of notable forwards. On June 28, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins became one of the Sixers’ latest notable targets tossed out.

But Collins won’t hit the open market easily.

Hours after it was revealed that Collins was gaining attention from several suitors, including the Sixers, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that there are rumblings about the Clippers thinking about re-signing Collins this offseason.

That puts the Sixers in a similar position as their other rumored situation with Dean Wade.

LA Clippers Give 76ers Key News On NBA Free Agency Target

The Sixers will need a lot of front-court help for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Not only will depth at the center position be a necessity, considering the health struggles of Joel Embiid, but the Sixers could use a standout power forward to share the court with Paul George.

The 28-year-old Collins has plenty of experience and is an ideal fit for Nick Nurse and the 76ers.

The John Collins Free Agency Market

Aside from the Sixers and the Clippers, Collins has been linked to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Each team is competitive enough to put together a playoff run. The Clippers struggled for a large portion of the year, but they finished ninth with a 42-40 record. The hope to compete in the Western Conference next season.

Minnesota, Orlando, San Antonio, and the Sixers all made postseason runs as well. Collins will be viewed as a complementary piece no matter where he lands up on this list.

John Collins’ NBA Career

The veteran forward is 28 years old with nine years of experience under his belt.

Collins started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. After six seasons with the Hawks, the veteran forward landed with the Utah Jazz for two seasons.

Fresh off a career-best stretch, Collins joined the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran forward saw his production drop off.

In 69 games, Collins shot 55.2% from the field and knocked down 40.6%. He produced averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.

Since 2021, Collins has been playing on a five-year, $125.0 million deal. He wrapped up the 2025-2026 NBA season by making $26.5 million. Collins hopes to cash in again this summer.