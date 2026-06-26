This week was the perfect time for the former Alabama basketball star Labaron Philon to announce a personal move.

One of the NBA’s newest young stars was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

On the same week was selected by the Sixers, Philon was announced as one of the newest members of the PUMA crew.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Labaron Philon Makes Personal Announcement

On Thursday, June 25, Puma’s official X account posted a photo of Philon not long before he met with local media in Camden, New Jersey, to take on questions from reporters.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula shared a quote from the official announcement:

“I’ve always stayed true to my grind and who I am, and PUMA saw that from the start,” says Philon. “I’m excited to keep building and show what I can do at the next level.”

PUMA is the home to some of the NBA’s youngest stars. Notable names like LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and Josh Giddey, are a part of the team from the NBA side. On the women’s side, popular names like Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins, Jackie Young, and Flau’jae Johnson, rep the company as well.

Labaron Philon’s Journey To The Sixers

After attending high school in Branson, Missouri, Philon committed to Alabama for college as a four-star recruit.

Philon played two seasons at Alabama. In his freshman effort, Philon shot 45.2% from the field to average 10.6 points per game. He also produced 3.8 assists per game and came down with 3.3 rebounds per outing.

During his second season with the Crimson Tide, Philon started all but one of the 33 games he played. Seeing the court for 30.9 minutes per game, the sophomore produced averages of 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

After withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft pool, Philon drove up his draft value for the 2026 event. The Sixers made the Alabama standout the first selection of the Mike Gansey era. He’s the first new player to join the roster for the 2026-2027 campaign.