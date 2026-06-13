The Philadelphia 76ers have a flight risk with the 26-year-old sharpshooter, Quentin Grimes.

While Grimes is heading into NBA free agency for the second offseason in a row, he’s no longer restricted by the Sixers. One better offer from a team could result in the Sixers losing Grimes for nothing.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggests a team like the Los Angeles Lakers could intrigue Grimes when July rolls around.

Lakers Listed As Threat To Steal 5-Year Vet From 76ers

“The Lakers have enough to outspend Philadelphia,” Pincus wrote.

While also suggesting the Portland Trail Blazers as a potential suitor, Pincus notes that LA has the upper hand over them financially as well.

“The Blazers wouldn’t be able to exceed the $15 million mid-level. That may be enough, as Philadelphia may prioritize elsewhere.”

Grimes is a prototypical 3-and-D player in the NBA, which is what the Lakers were on the hunt for throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Although Grimes was looking for a high-end salary last offseason, exceeding the $20 million mark, the value is down after his first full season with the 76ers. The Lakers could be intrigued by the newer value.

Quentin Grimes’ 76ers Run

Grimes joined the Sixers during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He was a part of a shocking purge on the Dallas Mavericks.

Although Dallas picked up Grimes from the Detroit Pistons during the 2024 offseason, the Mavs’ front office flipped him for Caleb Martin.

Grimes excelled in his first 28 games with the Sixers. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

When Grimes returned to the 76ers on a qualifying offer, he appeared in 75 games during his first full season with the 76ers.

Seeing the court for 29.4 minutes per game, Grimes shot 45.0% from the field and 33.4% from three to average 13.4 points per game. He also came down with 3.6 rebounds per game and dished out 3.3 assists.

The Sixers are expected to continue showing interest in bringing Grimes back on a new contract. However, a team like the Lakers certainly poses a threat.