Sixers Star LeBron James Makes Major Announcement Ahead of NBA Season

LeBron James is already sending a message about what his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers will look like, and he has a new pair of shoes for the occasion.

James unveiled the upcoming Nike LeBron 24 in an August 12 Instagram post showing himself working out in the new signature sneaker. The 41-year-old made his offseason mindset clear while announcing that the next model in his signature line is on the way.

“THE WORK NEVER STOPS! It’s simply not in my nature to not do so. LFG!!!” James wrote. “Oh and yeah The 24s on the way! The Lightest LeBron’s EVER.”

The timing makes the announcement especially fitting. James isn’t merely releasing the 24th model in his signature line. He is preparing for a record 24th NBA season, and this one will begin in a new uniform after he joined the Sixers in July.

LeBron James Puts His Year 24 Mindset on Display

The sneaker reveal could have been a straightforward product announcement. Instead, James paired it with a message that should catch the attention of Sixers fans less than three months before his Philadelphia debut.

“The work never stops” is a fitting theme for a player trying to extend an unprecedented career even further.

James will enter the coming season at 41 years old and with Philadelphia becoming the fourth franchise of his NBA career. The Sixers added him to a group that already includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe and also brought in Jaylen Brown during an aggressive offseason.

That makes James’ preparation more than standard offseason workout content. Philadelphia has constructed a roster built to contend immediately, and there will be little time for its new pieces to ease into the season.

The NBA has already given James and the Sixers a high-profile first test.

Philadelphia will visit the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on October 20 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will celebrate their championship before hosting a Sixers team featuring James in his Philadelphia debut.

For James, that game will officially begin Year 24.

And, appropriately, the LeBron 24 is coming with him.

What LeBron James Revealed About the LeBron 24

James’ biggest claim about his latest signature sneaker was also a simple one: He called it the lightest LeBron ever.

His Instagram photos provided an initial look at a blue-and-black version of the shoe, but James did not announce a specific retail release date or price in the post. Bleacher Report also reported Wednesday that the shoe is expected to arrive later in 2026.

Nike’s official LeBron basketball shoe page, as of August 12, continues to list the LeBron XXIII as the current flagship model at $210 rather than the newly revealed LeBron 24.

That leaves more details still to come from Nike.

The broader symbolism, however, is already obvious.

James is heading into his 24th season with a 24th signature sneaker and a new opportunity in Philadelphia. His first public look at the shoe came attached not to a retirement countdown or reflection on how long he has played, but to a declaration that he is still working.

For a Sixers team that brought James aboard to chase a championship immediately, that may be the more important part of his announcement.