LeBron James Breaks Silence Amid ‘Ego’ Concerns on Super Team Philadelphia 76ers

Amid concerns over how four All-NBA stars—LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown—will coexist, James has seemingly made his stance clear on the direction of the new-look Philadelphia 76ers.

In an interesting IG Stories post on Tuesday, James seemed to suggest that Maxey, the youngest of the four Sixers stars, would be the primary option on the stacked team.

“We [lock emoji] IN! Rese for President [salute emoji],” James wrote, while Maxey stood behind during an offseason workout session.

While James’ message remains open to interpretation, many interpreted it as a signal that the Sixers are now following Maxey’s lead.

Are the Sixers Tyrese Maxey’s Team?

Per multiple insiders, Maxey’s recruiting pitch was key to James choosing the 76ers over the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. Since James picked the Sixers, he has been seen routinely working out with Maxey, a rising star he spoke highly of even before making his “Last Decision.”

After a game against the Philadelphia 76ers last December, James spoke of the close bond that he and Maxey share.

“Every summer we get together and train,” James had said. “Get ready for the season… Obviously, I love his game, but I love, you know, him the person more than even his game. And that’s tough to do. As great as he is on the court.”

Jaylen Brown, who landed in Philadelphia this offseason, has also expressed his willingness to do whatever it takes to win a title—even if that means deferring to LeBron, Maxey, and Embiid just a year after finishing in the top six of MVP voting.

Can Philadelphia 76ers Overcome Egos?

During a Twitch stream on Monday, Brown said he plans to sit under LeBron James’ learning tree, shutting down concerns of any ego clashes.

“My favorite thing to do is to learn. I love learning,” Brown said.

“So to have the opportunity to learn from one of, if not the greatest player of all time,” he said of James. “I get an opportunity to learn on and off the court, gather experiences that can accumulate to my own knowledge base. But then it’s also other guys you get an opportunity to learn from: Embiid, Maxey, Edgecombe. Even vets like KCP, Anfernee.”

James and Brown’s comments come after Shaquille O’Neal warned the Sixers that “too many egos” could work to their detriment.

“Too many egos,” Shaq said of the Sixers recently, via the Basketball Network.

“…Tyrese Maxey just worked his a-s off to become the man. Jaylen Brown comes out. So now for Tyrese Maxey, do you back off or do you say no? I’m still going to do what I do. Then Bron comes. Now we got Joel Embiid.

“…Some three or four people going to have to say, ‘All right, you go,'” he added.

O’Neal added that Maxey could be “the odd man out” with the most to lose.