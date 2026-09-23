LeBron James Viral Video Sparks Concerns Among Philadelphia 76ers Fans

Could Father Time finally be catching up to LeBron James in his record-setting 24th season? A viral new video shows the Philadelphia 76ers star bricking a series of jumpers during an open run earlier this week.

The 41-year-old James was seen in the gym alongside fellow NBA stars DeMar DeRozan, Jalen Johnson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The video proved shocking to fans after they watched James almost single-handedly carry the Los Angeles Lakers into the second round of the playoffs earlier this year.

LeBron James Video Debunked

So, is James really in a state of regression?

It turns out the video only focused on a stretch of possessions where James missed a few jumpers in a row. A few hours later, a counter-clip video surfaced showing James still looking like an elite player, running downhill and making jumpers on a dime.

A reader added context to the viral post on X.

LeBron was not “struggling.” He shot 11-19 in the full video and hit two game winners

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LeBron James Enter Season 24

There’s really no concrete evidence to suggest that James won’t still be a top-15 or top-20 player in the 2026-27 season. Last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field for a seventh consecutive year. He put up those numbers despite operating as the third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the Lakers, embracing his role as a short-roller, screener and player who scores his points within the flow of the offense.

And when Doncic and Reaves went down with injuries, James turned back the clock and put the Lakers on his back to carry them to a first-round playoff series win.

James is now in prime position to chase his fifth NBA title as he plays alongside fellow All-NBA stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, and rising star in VJ Edgecombe. Oddsmakers have given the Sixers the third-shortest odds to win it all.

In June, James explained why he chose to sign with the Sixers are contemplating retirement at the end of the 2025-26 season.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money,” he said, confirming that he will retire after a potential two-year run in Philadelphia.

“I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are pursuing their first NBA title since 1983.