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76ers Star LeBron James’ Home Draws Police After Alleged Stalker Makes Bizarre Claim

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers watched LeBron James endure a frustrating return to Cleveland on Friday night, but an unsettling situation reportedly unfolded hundreds of miles away at his Los Angeles property. While James was in Ohio with his new team, police were called to his home after security personnel spotted an unfamiliar man on surveillance footage. The encounter reportedly ended with an arrest and an unusual claim about the NBA superstar’s family.

According to a November 7 exclusive report from TMZ, security contacted law enforcement around 9 p.m. Friday after noticing a man on James’ property. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded and arrested the individual on suspicion of stalking, the outlet reported, citing law enforcement sources. The man allegedly told officers he believed James was his father. That claim remains unverified.

TMZ reported that the man did not enter the residence, although he was allegedly present elsewhere on the property. James was not home at the time, having traveled to Cleveland for Philadelphia’s NBA Cup matchup. Officers reportedly documented the incident in a stalking report, but additional details about the suspect and circumstances surrounding the encounter have not been publicly established.

LeBron James’ Difficult Night in Cleveland Takes Another Turn

The timing made an already disappointing evening more concerning from a personal-security standpoint. Philadelphia lost 119-95 to the Cavaliers, and James scored just eight points on 25% shooting in his return to the city where his NBA career began. He added seven rebounds and three assists but committed six turnovers, an unusually rough performance for a player who has spent more than two decades setting the standard for consistency.

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles down the court during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The basketball result and the reported arrest are separate matters, and there is no indication the incident affected James’ performance. Still, the contrast is difficult to overlook. While the 41-year-old was dealing with a frustrating night on the court, his security team was reportedly handling a situation at a residence on the other side of the country.

The episode also illustrates a less visible reality of extraordinary fame. James’ career has placed him in the public eye since he was a teenager, but attention surrounding a superstar does not eliminate the expectation of privacy and safety at home. An allegation involving someone’s residence deserves particular care, especially when important details remain unconfirmed.

As of Saturday’s report, there was no indication that James encountered the man or that anyone entered the residence. The most important development is that security alerted police and officers reportedly made an arrest. Any further conclusions about the suspect’s intentions should await additional verified information.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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76ers Star LeBron James’ Home Draws Police After Alleged Stalker Makes Bizarre Claim

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