76ers’ LeBron James Sends Message to Son Bryce After Wild Night

LeBron James had a rough Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. His youngest son, Bryce, had a much better time protecting the rim nearly 2,000 miles away.

And despite the Philadelphia 76ers‘ disappointing loss, the four-time NBA champion still found something worth celebrating.

James took to Instagram on Wednesday to recognize Bryce’s spectacular blocked shot during Arizona’s 90-59 victory over Northern Arizona.

The 19-year-old guard met Northern Arizona’s Lucas Toukam at the rim, turning away his attempted dunk in a highlight that quickly spread across social media.

James reshared the video on his Instagram Story with a brief message of encouragement.

“1% each day Young 👑!”

It was a proud father’s response to a memorable moment in his son’s developing college basketball career.

But the timing carried an amusing twist.

On the same night Bryce prevented an opponent from dunking on him, his father found himself on the receiving end of a thunderous slam from Jayson Tatum.

LeBron James Celebrates Bryce’s Viral Block

Bryce’s defensive highlight came early in the second half as Arizona continued to overwhelm Northern Arizona.

The younger James challenged Toukam above the rim and rejected the dunk attempt, drawing an enthusiastic reaction from the home crowd.

He followed the defensive play with a 3-pointer that extended the Wildcats’ lead to 55-29.

Bryce finished with three points, two assists, two steals and a block in 13 minutes.

The performance came in his third appearance of the season after spending last year as a redshirt under Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd.

ESPN shared the block across its social media platforms, where fans praised Bryce’s athleticism and defensive timing.

James also reposted another version of the highlight before sharing his encouraging message.

His reaction reflected the patience required as Bryce works to establish himself in Arizona’s rotation.

While Bryce was making headlines for denying a dunk, his father experienced the opposite outcome in Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum Puts LeBron James on Poster in Celtics Win

The Sixers entered Tuesday’s matchup hoping to maintain their position atop the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Celtics delivered a convincing 123-101 victory, highlighted by Tatum’s emphatic third-quarter dunk over James.

Tatum attacked the basket and rose above LeBron’s defense, finishing with a powerful slam that brought back memories of their famous 2018 playoff encounter.

The Celtics superstar finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

James, meanwhile, struggled against Boston’s defense, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The four-time NBA MVP shot just 4-of-12 from the field (33.3%), including 1-of-6 from the 3-point range (16.7%), as the Celtics prevented him from finding a consistent offensive rhythm.

Paul George led Boston with 36 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Celtics improved to 9-2.

The Sixers fell to 9-3.

For James, the defeat and Tatum’s highlight made for a frustrating evening on the court.

But Bryce gave him a reason to smile.

One James denied a poster dunk in Tucson. The other became part of one in Philadelphia.

And judging by his Instagram message, LeBron cared more about celebrating his son’s progress than dwelling on his own tough night.