LeBron James Gets Unexpected Cade Cunningham Revelation After 76ers Move

Philadelphia 76ers fans already know LeBron James had plenty of options before choosing Philadelphia, but Cade Cunningham’s latest comments offer a revealing look at just how personal the superstar’s decision became.

While Detroit had hopes of landing the four-time champion, Cunningham never felt his voice would influence James. Now, with James in Philadelphia, the Pistons star has explained why he stayed away.

Cade Cunningham Had No Interest in Making a LeBron Pitch

Cunningham told USA TODAY Sports that he never called James to recruit him to Detroit. His reasoning was simple: he did not believe James would care about hearing his pitch.

“I don’t think he would have cared to hear what I had to say about it,” Cunningham said. “He’s doing what he wants to do at this point. I’m not mad at that. It is what it is, so good for him.”

The comments are especially interesting because James was heavily pursued throughout free agency. Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, Minnesota and Philadelphia were among the leading suitors, while reports indicated players around the league also reached out during the process.

Philadelphia ultimately separated itself because James wanted a legitimate championship opportunity, and the Sixers could offer a rare collection of stars.

James is with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, giving Philadelphia one of the league’s most talented starting groups.

LeBron Gives Philadelphia More, But The East Won’t Be Easy

The challenge is that Philadelphia cannot simply rely on star power. The defending champion New York Knicks remain the East’s team to beat after winning the conference and NBA championship last season.

Boston remains dangerous, while Detroit, Cleveland and Toronto also enter the season with realistic playoff ambitions. NBA.com ranked New York No. 1 in its offseason Eastern Conference power rankings, while early betting markets placed Philadelphia among the top contenders.

The biggest question for the Sixers may be health and fit. Embiid’s durability has consistently shaped Philadelphia’s ceiling, while James is entering his 24th NBA season at age 41. Brown and Maxey will also need to maintain significant offensive responsibilities without creating an awkward hierarchy.

In my view, Philadelphia has enough talent to make the Finals, but the pressure will be enormous. James did not choose the Sixers to simply make the playoffs. He said he believes he can help make Philadelphia a championship team, making the upcoming season less about surviving the East and more about proving this star-heavy experiment can work.

For Philadelphia, that opportunity is enormous, but so is the expectation attached to having James as its centerpiece this season.