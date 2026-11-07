LeBron James Booed by Cavaliers Fans in ‘Disasterclass’ Cleveland Return

LeBron James’ return to Cleveland did not go as planned. The 41-year-old Philadelphia 76ers forward struggled against his former team on Friday night, finishing with eight points as the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 119-95 victory at Rocket Arena.

The defeat marked Philadelphia’s second loss of the 2026 season after an encouraging start. James, who joined the 76ers earlier this summer, had helped the team win eight of its first nine games. However, his performance against Cleveland drew criticism from NBA fans, with several questioning whether the veteran should continue playing.

The game also marked James’ first appearance in Cleveland since leaving for Philadelphia. Although he initially received a warm reception from the home crowd, the atmosphere changed as the contest progressed.

NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James After Eight-Point Performance Against Cavaliers

James struggled to find his rhythm throughout the game. He finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in 32 minutes, adding seven rebounds, three assists and six turnovers. It was only the 11th time in 1,630 career games that he had scored fewer than 10 points.

His performance quickly became a talking point on social media. Some fans questioned his decision to continue playing, while others criticized his performance against the team where he spent much of his career.

One fan wrote on X, “The only reason that LeBron is still playing is cause he is desperate to chase MJ and Kobe in rings.”

Another suggested that James should consider playing in the G League, writing, “He can go to the G league and team up with Bronny again!!!”

A third fan questioned the veteran’s development over his lengthy career, posting, “LeBron is the only person who has played basketball for so many years without making any progress and is still called a basketball star”.

Other reactions were similarly critical. One user wrote, “Dead serious. No disrespect to the GOAT but what I’ve seen tonight from LeBron is embarrassing.”

Another added, “Get LeBron off the court this is so embarrassing.”

The criticism continued as Cleveland built its advantage. One fan described the performance as a “disasterclass in Cleveland,” while another called for James to retire after the disappointing outing.

The veteran also struggled with turnovers, including an early fourth-quarter possession in which he attempted to pass the ball toward the perimeter but sent it toward a referee instead.

Cleveland Crowd Turns on LeBron James as Joel Embiid Also Struggles

James’ difficult night was reflected in the reaction inside Rocket Arena. The Cleveland crowd initially gave him a warm reception during the pregame introductions, acknowledging his connection to the city and his role in bringing the Cavaliers their first NBA championship in 2016.

However, the atmosphere changed during the game. Fans began booing whenever James had the ball, especially after mistakes. The shift in reception became another talking point among viewers.

One X user questioned the reaction, writing, “Am I seriously hearing Cavs fans at home booing LeBron James? Hilariously terrible fanbase. Imagine the Bulls booing Michael Jordan. So embarrassing.”

Another observed, “LeBron received a very warm ovation when the starters were introduced but he’s been getting booed every time he touches the basketball so far tonight.”

James was not the only Philadelphia star who struggled. Joel Embiid also struggled, finishing with six points after missing all nine of his field-goal attempts. The 76ers even turned to Jabari Walker for stretches in the second half.

Philadelphia had entered the matchup with an 8-1 record, with James averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game before Friday. His performance against Cleveland, along with Embiid’s shooting struggles, made for a difficult night for two of the team’s leading players.

The 76ers will need both veterans to contribute consistently as they look to maintain their strong start and remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.