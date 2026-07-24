LeBron James’ Contract & Salary With 76ers Is for Less Money Than You Think

LeBron James is quite literally putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to his new contract and salary with the Philadelphia 76ers. For the most part, James has looked to maximize his earnings during each of his previous deals in NBA free agency.

Most recently, James played on a two-year, $101 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, putting his average annual salary in the $50 million range. James has earned a massive $581 million over his 23 NBA seasons.

Now, James will be making less money with the Sixers than some college basketball players’ NIL deals. James is inking a two-year, $7.9 million contract with the 76ers, per Spotrac.

The star is estimated to have a $3.8 million salary with the 76ers during the 2026-27 NBA season.

James will have a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season. In other words, we could be headed for another NBA free agency dominated by James if the superstar opts out next summer.

LeBron James Seriously Considered Retirement Before Signing With the 76ers

With James in search of his fifth NBA championship, the star was willing to take a massive pay cut to join Philly. James revealed that a chance to compete for another NBA title changed his mind regarding a possible retirement.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James admitted in a series of July 24, messages on X. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” James added.

“… I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. ”

LeBron James’ Net Worth Is More Than $1 Billion

Keep in mind that James’ NBA salary is just a small portion of what the icon earns annually. James has already achieved billionaire status.

The superstar’s current net worth is $1.4 billion, per Forbes. From his lucrative Nike deal to ownership stake in Liverpool, James’ business portfolio is highly diversified.