Soon, LeBron James will make a decision on his future in NBA free agency. The Philadelphia 76ers could win the race for the The King.

After James told the Los Angeles Lakers he wouldn’t be back, several teams were linked to the veteran forward.

So far, the Sixers seem to have a shot. As the NBA world impatiently waits for James’ decision on his next destination, the Sixers and other interested suitors landed a timeline update from James’ representative, Rich Paul, of Klutch Sports.

Philadelphia 76ers Get LeBron James Decision Timeline Update

“I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” Paul told Forbes’ Mark Medina.

“I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.”

Knowing that James could take more than a few days–and potentially weeks–teams in the hunt will have to adjust accordingly.

With free agency underway, teams are working on filling out their rosters before they reach training camp in a few months.

A roster spot has to be left open for James–and depending on his asking price–some clubs will have to keep some money aside for him as well.

While James is rumored to be open to taking the veteran’s minimum for the right situation, which would be a major benefit for the Sixers, nothing is guaranteed until contracts are signed.

LeBron James’ Lakers Run

Throughout his 23-year career, James spent eight of those seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 479 games and helped lead the Lakers to an NBA Championship in 2020.

James was an All-Star for each season.

After cutting ties with the Lakers earlier this week, James was linked to several teams. Two of them would be formed reunions. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat are certainly in the mix, along with the Sixers and many other teams.

Last season, James appeared in 60 games with the Lakers. He produced averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

Over his eight-year stretch with the Lakers, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds.