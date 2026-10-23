LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump Calling Him a ‘Total Disgrace’

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump, who called him a “total disgrace” for disrespecting the national anthem.

Ahead of the Sixers’ Opening Night win over the New York Knicks, viral videos caught James practicing his golf swing and free-throw routine while his teammates stood still during the anthem. The footage provoked a furious response from Trump, who demanded an apology from the four-time NBA champion.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social while sharing a video of James.

“I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump

After the Sixers’ impressive 114-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, James was asked to respond to Trump’s criticism.

“It’s a slow news day at the office, you know,” James said. “Slow news day in the office.”

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse also addressed Trump’s comments.

“I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had,” Nurse said ahead of the Sixers vs. Cavaliers game, via ESPN.

“I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

LeBron James vs Donald Trump

James and Trump have traded several shots over the years. Notably, James called Trump “a bum” on X during his first term as U.S. President.

ESPN recapped the history of James and Trump trading shots.

” James was with the Cavaliers in 2017 when he made a statement during an NBA game with his shoes — one black, one white, with the word “equality” in capital gold letters on the back of each,” read the article. “Then, after the game, James made a statement about Trump, saying: “This is a beautiful country, and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are.”

“James had called Trump “a bum” on Twitter and also said earlier that season of the president: “He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that, and that’s what makes me more sick than anything.”

LeBron James and the Sixers will next host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.