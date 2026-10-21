LeBron James Drops Honest Quote After 76ers’ Win Over Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Madison Square Garden on the night the New York Knicks hung their championship banner and pulled off a thrilling victory.

Philadelphia trailed by four at halftime but ultimately pulled out a 106-100 win in what was truly a collective effort from the new and improved 76ers roster.

Tyrese Maxey led the way with 28 points, while Jaylen Brown had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

LeBron James contributed 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes of action, while Joel Embiid tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

James Drops Honest Quote After Win

Following the victory, James spoke with NBC to shed some light on the 76ers’ performance.

He made it clear that the team is still finding its rhythm, but he liked how Philadelphia played, especially on the defensive end.

“I feel a lot better. Still getting my rhythm. Obviously, you know, just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad. I like the way we play,” James said postgame. “I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively. We didnt shoot the ball well, but we have capable shooters. We know that. It’s about winning. Just trying to make plays to win. Very familiar with every scenario that this game has offered. Blessed to be able to play it still at this level, and blessed to be able to play in this building. This building is so special. So it’s fun.”

LeBron on his new team:

I feel a lot better. Still getting my rhythm. Obviously, you know, just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad. I like the way we play. I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively. We didnt shoot the ball well, but we have capable shooters. We know that.

It’s about winning. Just trying to make plays to win. Very familiar with every scenario that this game has offered. Blessed to be able to play it still at this level, and blessed to be able to play in this building. This building is so special. So it’s fun. Q: You like getting a win on somebody else’s ring night? Yeah, I do. It’s pretty special.” — MAL (@MindOfBron) October 21, 2026

James Wants to Lead by Example

In his 24th NBA season at 41 years old, it would be easy for James to go with the flow and drift off into the sunset.

However, he wants to lead this 76ers group by example and explained what that means after the team’s win.

“I’m there every day. I’m there before everybody gets to the gym, and I’m one of the last ones to leave,” James said. “I don’t just be telling guys to do it. I hold myself accountable, and if I’m not doing something, I want the guys to hold me accountable.”