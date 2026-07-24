LeBron James Makes 76ers History With Unusual Fanatics Reveal

LeBron James did not merely announce that he was joining the Philadelphia 76ers. He put the beginning of his Sixers career up for sale.

Topps released James’ first Philadelphia card alongside the news on July 24, placing the 41-year-old in a Sixers uniform beneath a prominent “Year 24” design. The base card costs $11.99 and will remain available only until July 26, giving fans a brief opportunity to buy a physical artifact from one of the biggest transactions in franchise history.

That limited window is only part of the appeal. Topps also inserted scarce foil parallels and a one-of-one autograph redemption into the ordering pool, effectively turning James’ Philadelphia introduction into an immediate collector chase.

What Buyers Can Actually Find in the LeBron James 76ers Topps Card

Every order is eligible to receive the open-edition base card, but selected purchases will instead be filled with a parallel numbered to 50 or fewer.

The listed variations include a gold foil numbered to 50, orange to 25, black to 10, red to five and a one-of-one FoilFractor. Topps says the odds of receiving something other than the base version will depend on the total number of cards ordered.

That last detail matters. Unlike a conventional pack with published odds, buyers do not yet know the size of the print run. The more orders Topps receives before the clock expires, the longer the odds become for any individual card to be replaced by a numbered parallel.

The biggest prize is a separate one-of-one autograph redemption. According to Topps’ announcement, one collector who purchases the base edition will receive the signed card featuring James’ new signature, which includes a crown above his name. Topps described the release as the first time an athlete announced his next team through a trading card, though that historical claim comes from the company promoting the product.

In other words, an $11.99 purchase is guaranteed to commemorate the signing. It is not guaranteed to produce an autograph, parallel or immediate windfall.

LeBron Turned His Sixers Arrival Into a Collectible Event

The choice of medium fits James’ career.

His move to Miami became a television special. His return to Cleveland arrived through a first-person essay. His arrival in Los Angeles was delivered with comparatively little ceremony. Philadelphia now gets something different: a team announcement functioning simultaneously as branded content and a collectible drop.

That makes the card especially suited to this stage of his career. James is entering a record-extending 24th NBA season after agreeing to a reported two-year, $8 million contract that includes a player option. Philadelphia will be his fourth franchise after Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles.

Topps has been positioned to capitalize on that history since signing James to an exclusive multiyear trading-card agreement in January 2024. The partnership brought him to Fanatics Collectibles after most of his career had been represented through a competing card company.

The relationship has since expanded beyond ordinary pictures and statistics. During James’ 23rd season, Topps created a commemorative jersey-patch program built around his longevity, with game-used patches earmarked for future cards.

Now the company has the first image of his Philadelphia chapter.

The Card Captures the Real Stakes of “Year 24”

For Sixers fans, the attraction is not simply that James changed uniforms.

Philadelphia added the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to a roster built to contend immediately. James is chasing a fifth championship, while the Sixers are trying to win their first since 1983. At his age, every season also carries the possibility that collectors are documenting the last stops of his career in real time.

That is why the “Year 24” branding does most of the card’s storytelling. It presents the move not as another transaction but as the opening scene of a potentially final championship run.

The signing will eventually be judged by May and June. The card does something else: it freezes the moment before James has played a game, when Philadelphia’s possibilities are still untouched and one $12 order could contain the rarest signature from the start of his Sixers era.