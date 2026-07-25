LeBron James’ First 76ers Move Is Already Making History

LeBron James’ first Philadelphia 76ers trading card needed only hours to cross 100,000 copies sold, according to Topps. Reaching that mark did more than establish demand for James’ new uniform: it unlocked another one-of-one card for a buyer to receive.

Topps added a one-of-one SuperFractor to the fulfillment pool after the card reached the company’s 100,000-copy threshold. The twist for collectors is that the milestone simultaneously created another major prize and made any specific one-of-one increasingly difficult to land.

The LeBron James 76ers card remains available until July 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern. Topps lists one card for $11.99, five for $49.99, 10 for $89.99 and 20 for $169.99.

JUST IN: LeBron’s first 76ers trading card has already surpassed 100,000 copies sold. This means that one collector who buys the base version will now receive LeBron’s first ever 76ers 1/1 Superfractor card. https://t.co/Mjbh0ozEKC pic.twitter.com/zlCIIjSOMv — Topps (@Topps) July 25, 2026

LeBron’s Card May Already Represent Nearly $1 Million in Sales

Topps has not disclosed the number of orders, the mix of packages purchased or its revenue from the release. The publicly listed prices nevertheless provide a reasonable range for the scale of the launch.

At the cheapest listed rate, $8.50 per card in a 20-card order, 100,000 copies would produce approximately $850,000 in sales. If every copy were purchased individually for $11.99, the total would approach $1.2 million.

The real figure likely falls somewhere between those endpoints, before shipping and taxes. That is an estimate based on the advertised prices—not a revenue number released by Topps.

It also illustrates why Fanatics and Topps had more at stake than simply producing a commemorative item. Topps helped introduce James as a Sixer through the card, beating the usual transaction-news ecosystem to one of the NBA’s biggest announcements. The coordinated rollout followed the exclusive trading-card agreement James signed with Fanatics Collectibles in 2024.

The 100,000 Milestone Unlocked a Different 1-of-1 Card

The SuperFractor is not the only one-of-one associated with the release.

Topps’ product page separately advertises a one-of-one autograph redemption and a one-of-one FoilFractor among the original chase cards. The newly unlocked SuperFractor is part of a tiered program that adds Chrome parallels when a Topps NOW release reaches a sufficiently large print run.

At 50,000 copies, the program unlocks Chrome parallels numbered to 99 and 50, along with what Topps calls the “lower parallel structure.” Passing 100,000 adds Chrome cards numbered to 25, 10 and five, plus the one-of-one SuperFractor.

That means the release has more rare cards than it did when sales opened. It does not mean a buyer’s chance of receiving one necessarily improved.

Because Topps says the odds depend on the final number of cards ordered, the denominator keeps growing until the sale closes. With at least 100,000 copies sold, the chance attached to any one specific one-of-one is already no better than one in 100,000 per card, before accounting for later purchases and the company’s fulfillment process.

Two More Sales Thresholds Remain

The next unlock would arrive if the card reaches 250,000 copies. That level adds Opal Chrome parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10 and five.

At 500,000, Topps would add a one-of-one White OpalFractor Chrome card.

Those thresholds give Topps a built-in reason to keep publicizing the sales count before the window closes. More purchases create more prizes, and more prizes can encourage further purchases.

For Sixers fans, the guaranteed product remains a card commemorating James’ arrival in Philadelphia for his 24th NBA season. The scarce versions are a bonus rather than a promise.

But after crossing 100,000 copies, the release has become something larger than memorabilia attached to a signing. It is now a live experiment in how James, Topps and Fanatics can turn one NBA announcement into a high-volume sale—and make the rarest version harder to capture with every new buyer.