LeBron James’ Former NBA Teammate J.R. Smith Arrested in Texas: Report

Longtime NBA sharpshooter and two-time champion J.R. Smith was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in Texas on a family violence charge, according to Hunt County jail records.

Hunt County officials booked Smith, 40, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence. Records from the Hunt County Detention Center show that officials have not set bond for the former NBA star, and he remains in jail.

Former NBA champion J.R. Smith has been arrested in Texas. The 40-year-old was booked Tuesday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence, according to Hunt County jail records. 📷 Hunt County pic.twitter.com/JzyQ3gtrMB — Complex (@Complex) September 29, 2026

Smith’s NBA Career

Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA and was well-known for his offensive capabilities, particularly during his time with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He went on to win two championships during his career, both of which came alongside longtime teammate and close friend LeBron James.

They won a title in Cleveland back in 2016 and then won another championship as members of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, which marked Smith’s final season in the league.

Smith’s Recent Reunion With James, Cavaliers Teammates

Over the summer, several members of the Cavaliers’ championship team held a multi-day reunion together in Scotland.

“To be able to reunite with these guys and do a trip like this, it means everything to me,” James said during the trip.”I know it means everything to the guys. We share so different moments, bondable moments. Highs, lows, everything in between. The way we were able to win that championship in 2016, under the circumstances that we were under. To see everybody doing well and thriving in their lives & families, it means a lot… This brotherhood & friendship we have, we don’t take it for granted.”

Lebron James reflects on his lifelong brotherhood with his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers teammates while in Scotland playing golf at their 10 year championship reunion ❤️🙌 “To be able to reunite with these guys and do a trip like this, it means everything to me. I know it means… pic.twitter.com/PztDdU1kn5 — OD (@ODClipsDaily) August 15, 2026

The trip featured Smith, James, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson and a handful of others, with the group often hitting the golf course, a sport Smith picked up after retirement.

He enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University following his retirement from the NBA and joined the school’s golf team before graduating in May of this year with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies.