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LeBron James’ Former NBA Teammate J.R. Smith Arrested in Texas: Report

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 13: J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James #23 during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena on April 13, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pistons defeated Cleveland 112-110 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA sharpshooter and two-time champion J.R. Smith was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in Texas on a family violence charge, according to Hunt County jail records.

Hunt County officials booked Smith, 40, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence. Records from the Hunt County Detention Center show that officials have not set bond for the former NBA star, and he remains in jail.

Smith’s NBA Career

Smith played 16 seasons in the NBA and was well-known for his offensive capabilities, particularly during his time with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He went on to win two championships during his career, both of which came alongside longtime teammate and close friend LeBron James.

They won a title in Cleveland back in 2016 and then won another championship as members of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, which marked Smith’s final season in the league.

Smith’s Recent Reunion With James, Cavaliers Teammates

Over the summer, several members of the Cavaliers’ championship team held a multi-day reunion together in Scotland.

“To be able to reunite with these guys and do a trip like this, it means everything to me,” James said during the trip.”I know it means everything to the guys. We share so different moments, bondable moments. Highs, lows, everything in between. The way we were able to win that championship in 2016, under the circumstances that we were under. To see everybody doing well and thriving in their lives & families, it means a lot… This brotherhood & friendship we have, we don’t take it for granted.”

The trip featured Smith, James, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson and a handful of others, with the group often hitting the golf course, a sport Smith picked up after retirement.

He enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University following his retirement from the NBA and joined the school’s golf team before graduating in May of this year with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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LeBron James’ Former NBA Teammate J.R. Smith Arrested in Texas: Report

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