76ers Injury Update: Is LeBron James Playing Sunday vs. Pacers?

The Philadelphia 76ers appear set to welcome LeBron James back into their lineup after getting through one game without him.

James was not listed on the team’s injury report Saturday ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Indiana Pacers, a promising development after the 41-year-old missed Thursday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The four-time NBA champion sat out against Toronto because of low back and sciatica management, marking his third absence in Philadelphia’s first 13 games.

His omission from the NBA’s injury report suggests he is expected to return for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET tipoff at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

However, James has yet to be officially confirmed as a starter.

The LeBron James injury update comes as Philadelphia prepares for another back-to-back set, with a road game against the Brooklyn Nets scheduled for Monday.

LeBron James Injury Update Brings Relief to 76ers

James last played Tuesday in Philadelphia’s 123-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

He struggled offensively, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Two days later, the Sixers ruled him out against Toronto to manage his lingering back and sciatica issues.

Unlike his previous two absences this season, Thursday’s decision did not involve a back-to-back.

The extended break allowed James four full days between games, giving him additional recovery time before the Pacers visit Philadelphia.

James has averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists through 10 appearances in his first season with the Sixers.

Although his scoring has declined from previous seasons, his passing and ability to organize the offense remain valuable to coach Nick Nurse.

Philadelphia managed without him Thursday, defeating Toronto 123-112 behind another strong performance from Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey finished with 27 points, while Anfernee Simons contributed 17 off the bench.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Philadelphia bounced back from its loss to Boston.

Sixers Face Another Back-to-Back With LeBron James

James’ expected return presents Nurse with another decision regarding his workload.

The Sixers host Indiana on Sunday before traveling to Brooklyn for Monday’s matchup.

James has not played on consecutive days this season as Philadelphia carefully manages his health.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Chris Hine, Thursday’s absence was his first unrelated to a back-to-back.

That makes his availability Monday worth monitoring even if he returns against Indiana.

The Pacers enter Sunday’s game seeking their third consecutive victory after defeating the New York Knicks, 106-104, in NBA Cup play Friday.

Indiana has relied heavily on Pascal Siakam while navigating its own injury concerns.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has continued winning despite managing the workloads of James and Joel Embiid.

James’ absence from the injury report offers the clearest indication yet that his latest layoff could be brief.

Whether he plays both games of the upcoming back-to-back remains uncertain.