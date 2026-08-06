LeBron James Reacts to Viral 76ers Star Joel Embiid Post

LeBron James is already embracing one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ most recognizable rallying cries.

James reshared a photo of Joel Embiid participating in an offseason workout on his Instagram Story and added a three-word message: “Trust The Process!”

The image showed a smiling Embiid holding a basketball alongside a teammate at Philadelphia’s practice facility. The 76ers originally included the photo in an August 5 carousel captioned “summer reps.”

James’ response represented more than a routine social-media endorsement. Philadelphia’s championship outlook will depend heavily on the partnership between James and Embiid, making his public show of confidence in the franchise center especially notable.

LeBron James Embraces Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia Identity

“Trust the Process” has been connected to the 76ers throughout Embiid’s career and ultimately became inseparable from the star center’s identity.

Embiid embraced the rebuilding-era slogan so completely that he began calling himself “The Process.” It eventually followed him from Philadelphia’s difficult rebuilding years into his rise as an NBA MVP and the centerpiece of a perennial playoff team.

James invoking the phrase is therefore a pointed endorsement of Embiid rather than a generic message of encouragement.

The veteran forward tagged Embiid in the Instagram Story and placed the slogan prominently beneath the workout image. The post suggested James understands both Embiid’s importance to the roster and the deeper meaning the center holds for Philadelphia fans.

James officially joined the 76ers in July and will wear No. 23, placing him on a roster that also features Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and V.J. Edgecombe.

The arrival of a four-time champion immediately raised expectations. It also made James’ relationship with Embiid one of the NBA’s most consequential new partnerships.

Embiid’s Offseason Appearance Draws More Optimism

The 76ers’ photos generated attention because Embiid appeared noticeably lean during the workout.

Supporters flooded the original post with positive comments about his conditioning and the possibility of entering the season healthy. James then amplified the optimism by sharing the photo with his massive social following.

Still images cannot establish Embiid’s medical condition, readiness for a full workload or ability to withstand an entire NBA season. Philadelphia’s post did not include a formal health update or details about any restrictions.

The pictures did show Embiid on the court, handling a basketball and participating in offseason work. That is an encouraging visual for a team whose ceiling remains closely tied to his availability.

His recent injury history explains why seemingly ordinary practice photos can become significant. Philadelphia has repeatedly had to account for periods without its franchise center, including an oblique strain that sidelined him for multiple games during the 2025-26 season.

The real test will come when training camp begins and the 76ers establish how Embiid will be managed during the regular season.

James and Embiid Face Immediate Championship Expectations

James’ message also reflects the stakes surrounding Philadelphia’s newly assembled roster.

The 76ers did not bring James aboard merely to improve their regular-season record. His arrival alongside Embiid and the rest of Philadelphia’s star-heavy group created an expectation that the team can contend immediately.

For that to happen, Embiid must remain healthy enough to anchor the offense and defense during the postseason. James, meanwhile, will be expected to reduce some of the playmaking and leadership burden that has rested on Embiid.

Their styles offer obvious possibilities. Embiid commands double teams in the half court, while James has spent his career identifying defensive weaknesses and creating efficient opportunities for teammates. Their combined size and passing could make Philadelphia difficult to defend when both are available.

There are still unanswered questions about workload, chemistry and how the 76ers will distribute possessions among multiple accomplished scorers. But James’ first public signals have been supportive.

His latest one required only three words—and used a phrase Philadelphia already knows well.